Rosario S. Cassata, of the Cassata Foundation, Long Island, NY, Will be Honored by the Fuoco Foundation and Camp Pa Qua Tuck
Rosario S. Cassata, the Trustee of the privately funded charitable 501(c) Cassata Foundation, will be recognized by the Fuoco Foundation and Camp Pa Qua Tuck for helping children with special needs.
Farmingdale, NY, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rosario S, Cassata, Trustee of the privately funded charitable 501(c) Cassata Foundation, will be recognized by the Fuoco Foundation and Camp Pa Qua Tuck for his longstanding support of children with special needs.
The Fuoco Foundation, which has supported the Camp for over 70 years, will join the Cassata Foundation in providing free summer camp attendance for these children.
The Cassata Foundation supports and donates to a wide range of national and local charities throughout the year, helping those in need.
Mr. Cassata's philanthropic efforts have benefited organizations such as the Suffolk County Police "Shop with A Cop" program, local school districts, Huntington Hospital, the Ferro Foundation, Barbara's Team of Hope, and many others.
