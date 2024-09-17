15th Awareness Film Festival Unveils Exciting Festival Program
Los Angeles, CA, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Heal One World proudly presents the 15th edition of the Awareness Film Festival (AFF), unveiling its official program selections. This year, AFF invites cinema aficionados, visionary filmmakers, and passionate artists to experience a curated celebration of global storytelling amidst the scenic backdrop of Los Angeles. From Tuesday, October 1 through Sunday, October 6, 2024, AFF will showcase nearly 100 feature films, short films, and revival programs from 10 countries. Key highlights of the festival include: 11 World Premieres, 47 Los Angeles Premieres, and 6 U.S. Premieres. In addition to an array of compelling screenings, the festival will feature engaging panels, thought provoking conversations, inspiring Student Programs, and vibrant festivities.
• Abruptly Laid To Rest (Director: Mackenzie Champlin) U.S. - 2024
• The Race Of Our Lives (Director: Roy Medawar) U.S. - 2024
• Fl*Shing Injustice (Director: Astrid Malter) U.S. - 2024
• Thoughts & Prayers (Director: Danny Farber) U.S. - 2024
• Double Or Nothing (Director: Makayla Wheeler) U.S. - 2024
• Four Corners: A Conversation (Director:Talora Michal) U.S. - 2024
• The Wamp Vs. The Wall (Director: Charlie Winn) U.S. - 2024
• You're Not There (Director: SJ Creazzo) U.S. - 2024
• I Am Gustavo (Director: Melissa Phillips) U.S. - 2024
• Gone To Water (Director: Marin Vesely, Cat Ross, Nicholas Wilson) U.S. - 2024
• A Rising Tide (Director: Cheryl Fabio) U.S. - 2024
• Invisible (Director: Matthew Michael Ross) U.S. - 2024
• The Berlin Waltz (Director: Lloyd Frost) Germany - 2024
• Unbroken TIES (Director: Graham Streeter, Grace Swe Zin Htaik) U.S. - 2024
• Under (Director: Aloura Melissa Charles) U.S. - 2024
• Someone You Know (Director: Asha Dahya) U.S. - 2024
• What Design Can Do (Director: Mary McDonagh Murphy) U.S. - 2024
• He Told Us The Sky Is Blue (Director: Cecilia Mellieon) U.S. - 2024
• Sound Tracks (Director: John Steven Schaffer) U.S. - 2024
• Final Fight: When The Trauma Of War Comes Home (Director: Frances Causey) U.S. -2024
• Hidden In Plain Sight (Director: Rachel Levy) U.S. - 2024
• Kids Ocean Day | A Love Project (Director: David Creech) U.S. - 2024
• A Seat At The Table (Director: Sophia Abolfathi, Rob Bailey) U.S. - 2024
• Loud Love (Director: Bing Wang) U.S. - 2024
• Run Away (Director: Chico Bennett) U.S. - 2024
• Pain (Director: Chico Bennett) U.S. - 2024
• She (Director: Chelsea Newman) U.S. - 2024
• Talking Outloud: Teens & Suicide Loss, A Conversation (Director: Geoffrey Cantor) U.S. - 2024
• The Sound Of Hope (Director: Emanuele Michetti) U.S. - 2024
• One Story At A Time: Celeste Lecesne (Director: Eva Tenuto, Natalia Iyudin) U.S. - 2024
• A Mother's Journey (Director: Miranda Beth Kahn) U.S. - 2024
• "Passive Power" 8K 3D 360 VR (Director: JB Singh Ghuman, Jr. ) U.S. - 2024
• The Hoodtrophy Bino Story: Breaking The Generational Curse (Director: Sam "Gebar" Gebremiche) U.S. -2024
• My Dad's Tapes (Director: Kurtis Watson) Canada - 2024
• Vision (Director: Dan Parris) U.S. - 2024
• Monster Spray (Director: Shawnette Heard) U.S. - 2024
• Ariel (Director: Bernie Garcia) U.S. - 2024
• Fingerpaint (Director: Stefan L Coleman) U.S. - 2024
• Shame (Director: Kelly Lynn Warren) U.S. - 2024
• Don't Mess With Texas: An Abortion Story (Director: Ellison Leticia Martin, Qiu Li Tovo-Hurt, Roswell Goransson) U.S. - 2024
• Jasmine (Director: Tom Caulfield) U.S. - 2024
• Embrace The Monster (Director: Austin Hamilton Le) U.S. - 2024
• Any Given Moment (Director: Kim Shelton) U.S. - 2024
• The Birds & The Beans (Director: Pete Warren) U.S. - 2024
• When Does Freedom Begin (Director: Linda Genereux) U.S. - 2024
• Honeymoon (Director: Dayana Yakhyarova) Kazakhstan - 2024
• Koi (Director: Taige Shi) U.S. - 2024
• She Is A Shaman (Director: Victoria Lynn Carroll) U.S. - 2024
• Where Olive Trees Weep (Director: Zaya Benazzo, Maurizio Benazzo) U.S. - 2024
• Still Waters (Director: Steven Fong) U.S. - 2024
• Vision (Director: Reese Ward) U.S. - 2024
• Resolve (Director: Brandon James Harrop) U.S. - 2024
• Damaged (Director: Dana Kippel) U.S. - 2024
• Guiding Light (Director: India Anne Mitchell) U.S. - 2024
• Kinnected (Director: Katz Carter) U.S. - 2024
• The Footprint (Director: Frank Zanella) U.S. - 2024
• Thank You Sade (Director: Julie Fergus) U.S. - 2024
• Water Is Coming (Director: Aśka Faron) United Kingdom - 2024
• Out Of The Cave (Director: Christian Gandini) Italy - 2024
• The Power Of Choice (Director: Naheed Choudhry-Caballero) U.S. - 2024
• Huo Tong's Cave Heaven - The Foremost Among The Thirty-Six Daoist Cave Heavens (Director: Shenghui Liu, Jingyuan Huang) China - 2024
• It Isn't Just Politics (Director: Liza Asner) U.S. - 2024
• The Girl From The Village: A Story Of Hope (Director: Billy Surges) U.S. - 2024
• Darcine's Day (Director: Aaron Goffman) U.S. - 2024
• Flying Bird's Diary (Director: Madeline Sayet) U.S. - 2024
• Zinnia's Garden (Director: Candace Brown) U.S. - 2024
• This Time Round (Director: Francisco J. Nunez, Ansley Sawyer) U.S. - 2024
• Reimagined Volume Iii: Young Thang (Director: Melissa Joyner) U.S. - 2024
• Feel It All (Director: Drew Petersen, Jesse Levine) U.S. - 2024
• Even Me 2.0 (Director: Megan T. Ebor) U.S. - 2024
• Pyrrha & Pandora (Director: Pamela D. Torrance) U.S. - 2024
• Purple Death & Party Hats (Director: Dante Francesco Jigamian) U.S. - 2024
• Baraye (Director: Fr3deR1cK) U.S. - 2024
• Hi! Neighbor (Director: Alex Nicoletti) U.S. - 2024
• Peace Prayer (Director: Grayhawk David Gibney) U.S. - 2024
• Every Day, Something New (Director: Ed R. Gutierrez) U.S. - 2024
• Somewhere (Director: Alexander Craven) U.S. - 2024
• The Neighbours Of Santa Olga (Director: Amanda Rivera Fürst) Chile - 2024
• The Kindness Within: A Journey To Freedom (Director: Steven Priovolos) U.S. - 2024
• Cuba Es Mi Patria: The Homeland I Keep Inside (Director: Rose Marie Perez) U.S. - 2024
• Touch (Director: Lauren Miller) U.S. - 2024
• Rock Soup - The Story Of Leo & Teresa Razo (Director: Tony M. Marino) U.S. - 2024
• Green Superheroes 2030 (Director: Los Angeles Barea) U.S. - 2024
• Religion, Racism & Reconciliation (Director: Gerald Krell) U.S. - 2024
• Building Justice: A Journey To Finland (Director: Tania Anderson) U.S. - 2024
• My Friend Doubt (Director: Mark Riccadonna) U.S. - 2024
• The After: A Chef's Wish (Director: Umar Riaz) Pakistan - 2024
• Step On Me (Director: Alex Herz, Christophe Zajac-Denek) U.S. - 2024
• H20: The Intelligence Of Water (Director: Emmanuel Itier ) U.S. - 2024
• Curandera (Director: Alexia Kraft de la Saulx) Peru - 2024
• Pre-Existing Freedom (Director: Frederick Taylor) U.S. - 2024
• Where Is America The Beautiful? (Director: Fr3deR1cK Jerome Taylor) U.S. - 2024
• Mercy Me (Director: Steve Schuster) U.S. - 2024
• The Christmas Chain (Director: Dale Fabrigar) U.S. - 2024
• Wired: Gosiwon (Director: Sojung Bahng) Canada - 2024
• Banned Together (Director: Kate Way, Tom Wiggin) U.S. - 2024
• Funeral Of The Earth (Director: Jaewon Park) United Kingdom - 2024
• Breaking Plans (Director: London Houghton) U.S. - 2024
• This Is Not About Drugs: Perspectives (Director: Bryan Sims) U.S. - 2024
• Buddy (Director: Yeonwoo Kim) U.S. - 2024
For more information about Awareness Film Festival, or to download the 2024 program guide, please visit:www.awarenessfestival.org.
Shining a Light on Pressing Global Issues
The Awareness Film Festival, Headquartered in Los Angeles, has emerged as a vital platform for advocating social change through the power of film. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational program, the festival is dedicated to highlighting urgent issues affecting communities worldwide, using cinematic storytelling to inspire action and empathy. The festival's mission is clear: to transform the way audiences engage with critical global challenges. By showcasing a diverse selection of films, Awareness Film Festival amplifies voices that might otherwise go unheard. Each screening is more than just a presentation; it is an invitation to confront and reflect on the pressing issues of our time. Beyond the screen, the festival offers immersive experiences through engaging filmmaker panels and dynamic community partnerships. These components provide deeper insights into the stories behind the films, fostering dialogue and encouraging collective action towards meaningful change. The Awareness Film Festival is not merely about entertainment. It represents a commitment to using film as a tool for education and advocacy, aiming to cultivate a more just, peaceful, and healthy world. Through its carefully curated program and community-driven approach, the festival strives to unite filmmakers and audiences alike in the pursuit of a better future.
About Our Sponsors
The Awareness Film Festival is honored to be supported by it's esteemed Sponsors. Their invaluable contributions play a crucial role in enabling the Awareness Film Festival to bring this transformative event to life, fostering a platform where impactful stories can inspire and engage audiences. Veggie Grill, Cali Water, WIF Women in Film Los Angeles, LA YOGA, Heal the Bay, Freehand Los Angeles, New Belgium Brewing, Partake and U.S. Vets among others.
Contact
awarenessfestival.org
