Supporters & Pax Stereo Tv Organize to Protect & Defend Kamala Harris

In response to a wave of perceived online attacks and brewing rumors targeting Vice President Kamala Harris, an international community of supporters has rallied to protect and defend her. These efforts have been initiated by notable figures such as John Davis, Dr. Mario Hemsley, and the media platform Pax Stereo Tv, who have worked to counter the negative narratives circulating on social media and other platforms.