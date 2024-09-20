Pax Stereo Muzik Launches Ambitious Twice a Month Release Schedule Featuring Derran Day
Pax Stereo Muzik, an indie label, has unveiled plans to release two new music projects every month for the next two years. Leading the initiative is vocalist Derran Day, the son of music legend Morris Day of The Time.
Los Angeles, CA, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Indie label Pax Stereo Muzik has announced a bold new initiative, planning to release two new music projects every month for the next two years. This groundbreaking move will feature a diverse array of talent, headlined by rising star Derran Day, the acclaimed vocalist and son of music icon Morris Day of The Time.
Pax Stereo Muzik, a branch of the innovative Pax Stereo TV network known for its forward-thinking approach to entertainment, is setting the stage for an indie music renaissance. By tapping into both seasoned and emerging artists, the label plans to disrupt the industry with a steady stream of fresh, creative, and genre-defying releases.
Derran Day, whose soulful voice and dynamic performances have drawn comparisons to his legendary father, is set to be a central figure in this new era for Pax Stereo Muzik. His involvement represents the fusion of classic and contemporary sounds, honoring his roots while pushing boundaries in modern music. "We're thrilled to have Derran Day leading the charge for this initiative," said Dr. Mario Hemsley, the driving force behind Pax Stereo Muzik. "Our goal is to introduce music that not only entertains but elevates the indie scene. With Derran's talent and heritage, we believe we have something truly special." The two-year schedule is designed to keep audiences engaged and excited, with each month delivering something new and unexpected. Pax Stereo Muzik aims to shine a spotlight on artists who bring a fresh perspective to music, offering listeners a chance to discover a wide variety of sounds, from R&B and soul to experimental and alternative genres.
About Derran Day
Derran Day has been making waves with his powerful vocal performances and undeniable stage presence. As the son of Morris Day, the legendary frontman of The Time, Derran carries forward his family’s musical legacy while forging his own unique path. His artistry blends smooth R&B vocals with contemporary pop and soul influences, making him one of the most anticipated voices in the industry today.
About Pax Stereo Muzik
Pax Stereo Muzik is a division of Pax Stereo TV, an independent digital network founded by Dr. Mario Hemsley, a pioneer in multimedia broadcasting. Pax Stereo Muzik is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of indie music, offering a platform for underrepresented artists and visionary creatives. The label’s commitment to consistent, high-quality releases has set it apart as a leader in the indie music space.
Categories