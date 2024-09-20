Internationally Acclaimed Relationship Educator, Advocate, & Best-Selling Author Alison A. Armstrong Joins Forces with Sean Callagy & Unblinded for Groundbreaking Combo
Paramus, NJ, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sean Callagy, Founder of Callagy Law, which aims to fundamentally change the way people feel about lawyers one client at a time, and Unblinded, a mission and impact driven company through which Sean raised over ten million dollars for charity in a single year, and Alison Armstrong, the international best-selling author of the paradigm-shifting The Queen’s Code™, announced an exciting new webinar to benefit all those who struggle with having success in business without sacrificing their most vital relationships. After careful, heart-centered strategic planning, Alison Armstrong is collaborating with Sean Callagy as a dynamic duo for the live virtual program, "Mastering Men, Women, & Money: Discover a Pathway to Success and Fulfilling Relationships," Tuesday, October 22 at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET.
Sean Callagy, who is recognized as one of the world’s greatest speakers, creators of speakers and leaders, as well as one of America’s top trial attorneys, a five-time published author, renowned entrepreneur, philanthropist, and blind warrior and adventurer, has previously lauded Armstrong’s expertise, calling her the "world's greatest relationship expert and one of the most passionate, fun, and brilliant speakers with uniquely impactful and immediately useful content on the planet." Callagy added, “There is no more ‘real deal’ than Alison Armstrong. In a world flooded with self-proclaimed gurus, Alison Armstrong is a true master. I don’t know anyone else who understands men, women, and the interactions between them at the profound depths that Alison does. She has directly impacted my life in deeply meaningful ways, thanks to her ingenious, precise, and mission-driven research, content, and programs. Alison’s expertise allows her to cause an extraordinarily positive and lasting impact for anyone who employs her teachings. Tens of thousands of women and men, ages 13 to 91, have completed Alison’s programs and proven that men and women can be partners instead of adversaries.”
Fernando Valencia, Unblinded Co-founder, winner of the Beacon Award for the most impactful immigrant in the United States, has trained thousands of top executives, attorneys, accountants, and financial service providers. He knows top-notch talent and expressed his excitement, stating, “Alison Armstrong is not just a master of relationships; she embodies the essence of what it means to truly connect with people on a profound level. Attending Alison’s immersive experience with Martha, the love of my life, has put our relationship in a place beyond my wildest dreams. This partnership will undoubtedly propel Alison Armstrong’s work and Unblinded to new heights of serving human beings around the world.”
Adam Gugino, Unblinded Co-founder who previously built a 9-figure sales team from scratch, highlighted Armstrong’s impact, noting, “Alison's expertise in relationship transformation is second to none. She is in the top 99.99% of digital Kindle downloads, a testament to her reach and influence. Her insights have been instrumental in shaping successful relationships and driving growth. With this collaboration, we are poised to achieve extraordinary outcomes.”
Alanis Morissette, Singer-Songwriter, added her voice to Armstrong's accolades, reflecting the profound impact of her work: “Alison's deep understanding and love of men moved me to a whole other level of clarity and peace about a gender that has confounded me for a long time. I feel like the wool has been pulled from my eyes and I can see men in a new and more loving way.”
Armstrong is a sought-after author, speaker and thought-leader amongst people with the desire to live empowered lives. After relentlessly seeking to understand men, women and human behavior since 1991, she has lately been referred to as “the Godmother.” Her philosophy and approach are referenced and taught by other authors, speakers, business consultants and therapists. Her generosity in freely providing her insights and distinctions have added up to hundreds of hours of Youtube content, watched for millions of minutes by viewers all over the world.
Syndicated radio host and political commentator Dennis Prager discovered Alison in 2002 when a college professor gave him her first audiotape, “The Amazing Development of Men.” In January of 2004, the first of 20-years worth of interviews took place with Alison, the compilations of which are a top-seller for Prager. As the only recurring guest on Prager’s “Male-Female Hour,” Prager often introduces her as “the inimitable” and stated, “Alison Armstrong...is in my view brilliant and gifted beyond words with an original mind. Original minds are very rare and she has it combined with a good heart and that's a terrific combination.”
“The Amazing Development of Men” recording continues to be in the top 15% of Audible sales, along with “Understanding Women: Unlock the Mystery.” These two early audio and video publications form the basis of a well known relationships curriculum, who’s taught Alison’s material to hundreds of thousands of people. Keys to the Kingdom and Alison’s only nonfiction book, Making Sense of Men: A Woman’s Guide to Love, Care and Attention from All Men, received an unprecedented 3-part interview with Barry Kibrick of “Between the Lines,” who blurted, “This stuff is addictive!” He states, “Her revolutionary way of thinking about men and the secrets she offers women really do make a difference in relationships.”
The announcement of Armstrong and Callagy’s collaboration was made during Unblinded’s morning Huddle, where Callagy expressed his gratitude and excitement for this ecosystem merger. Reflecting on the journey, Armstrong remarked, "Joining forces with Sean and Unblinded is about impacting men and women in the two most important parts of their lives. My books and courses facilitate the reconciliation many people are seeking, and outline the skills and understanding necessary to realize powerful, satisfying relationships in all contexts. Sean’s Formula of Process, Influence, and Self Mastery can literally transform how people relate to their enterprises, their integrity and the expression of their true values. Our natural alignment is beautiful and stimulating.”
On a personal note, Armstrong further remarked, “After 30+ years, I had settled for reaching a fraction of the world’s population, with information and perspectives that save time, energy, and even lives. Since connecting with Unblinded, and joining their curriculum, I have renewed determination and hope. That, combined with their logical and easily applicable 'Formula,' have already expanded our reach exponentially.”
Unblinded, with a vision of turning northern New Jersey into the world’s professional and personal development talent hotbed and hub, is dedicated to consulting, training, and coaching professionals and entrepreneurs in how to integrously and exponentially accelerate their corporate and individual financial abundance; scaling their growth, philanthropic and other community and world-improving impact. Armstrong’s ecosystem merger with Unblinded brings with it, according to Callagy, “a tremendous up-leveling of Alison Armstrong and Unblinded’s capabilities in relationship education and transformation as well as other areas of personal and professional development.”
For further inquiries, please contact:
Nicole Maiello
Callagy Enterprises
Co-founder of Unblinded and Chief of Staff, Magic, and Fun at Callagy Law
nmaiello@callaylaw.com
201-261-1700
