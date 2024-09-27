New Therapy Center Opens in Santa Ana
Building Block Resolutions Expands Services with New Santa Ana Office, Funded by Prestigious Grant to Support Behavioral Health for Children and Youth
Santa Ana, CA, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Building Block Resolutions (BBR), a leading behavioral therapy agency, is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Santa Ana. This expansion has been made possible by a grant awarded through the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI), funded by the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), in partnership with the California Institute for Behavioral Health Solutions (CIBHS) and Heluna Health. This prestigious grant allows BBR to implement its innovative early intervention programs for children with autism and developmental delays, addressing critical behavioral health challenges in California.
BBR was selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants due to its strong alignment with the CYBHI mission to provide evidence-based practices and community-defined evidence practices. “This grant recognizes the importance of early intervention and community-centered care,” says Jennifer Charles, PhD, CEO of Building Block Resolutions. “It allows us to expand our services and reach more children who need early behavioral support, empowering them to succeed in everyday life.”
The new Santa Ana center is designed to simulate real-world environments where children can practice essential skills that typically developing peers acquire naturally. The facility includes a bedroom, kitchen, living room, and hobbies room, where children can learn skills such as making their bed, folding clothes, washing dishes, and brushing their teeth. These everyday tasks are crucial for helping children with developmental delays gain the independence needed to thrive at home, in school, and in their communities.
“At BBR, we believe that practical, hands-on learning in familiar environments is key to helping children build the skills they need for success,” says Dr. Charles. “The grant enables us to create an interactive, supportive environment for these children, who often struggle with everyday tasks that others take for granted.”
Each room in the center features a “calm down corner,” offering children a quiet place to regroup when faced with challenges. The center also incorporates mindfulness practices like deep breathing exercises, helping children develop coping strategies for frustration and stress.
Additionally, the center utilizes virtual reality (VR) technology to teach skills that are harder to practice in real-world settings. Through VR, children can learn how to safely cross the street, interact with community figures, and more.
Thanks to the support of the CYBHI grant, BBR is able to offer a comprehensive approach to therapy, with the goal of helping children make rapid progress. Most children typically graduate from the program within two years, having developed the necessary skills to function alongside their peers.
BBR also offers parent support groups to provide families with resources and guidance. The Santa Ana center accepts most insurance plans, including Medi-Cal, regional centers, and private pay.
For more information or to schedule a tour of the new Santa Ana center, please contact BBR at 424-272-5238 or email info@buildingblockresolutions.com
BBR was selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants due to its strong alignment with the CYBHI mission to provide evidence-based practices and community-defined evidence practices. “This grant recognizes the importance of early intervention and community-centered care,” says Jennifer Charles, PhD, CEO of Building Block Resolutions. “It allows us to expand our services and reach more children who need early behavioral support, empowering them to succeed in everyday life.”
The new Santa Ana center is designed to simulate real-world environments where children can practice essential skills that typically developing peers acquire naturally. The facility includes a bedroom, kitchen, living room, and hobbies room, where children can learn skills such as making their bed, folding clothes, washing dishes, and brushing their teeth. These everyday tasks are crucial for helping children with developmental delays gain the independence needed to thrive at home, in school, and in their communities.
“At BBR, we believe that practical, hands-on learning in familiar environments is key to helping children build the skills they need for success,” says Dr. Charles. “The grant enables us to create an interactive, supportive environment for these children, who often struggle with everyday tasks that others take for granted.”
Each room in the center features a “calm down corner,” offering children a quiet place to regroup when faced with challenges. The center also incorporates mindfulness practices like deep breathing exercises, helping children develop coping strategies for frustration and stress.
Additionally, the center utilizes virtual reality (VR) technology to teach skills that are harder to practice in real-world settings. Through VR, children can learn how to safely cross the street, interact with community figures, and more.
Thanks to the support of the CYBHI grant, BBR is able to offer a comprehensive approach to therapy, with the goal of helping children make rapid progress. Most children typically graduate from the program within two years, having developed the necessary skills to function alongside their peers.
BBR also offers parent support groups to provide families with resources and guidance. The Santa Ana center accepts most insurance plans, including Medi-Cal, regional centers, and private pay.
For more information or to schedule a tour of the new Santa Ana center, please contact BBR at 424-272-5238 or email info@buildingblockresolutions.com
Contact
Building Block ResolutionsContact
Jennifer Charles
424-272-5238
www.buildingblockresolutions.com
Jennifer Charles
424-272-5238
www.buildingblockresolutions.com
Categories