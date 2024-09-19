AirLife Receives 2024 Supplier Partner of the Year and Medical/Surgical Excellence Awards from Vizient
Grand Rapids, MI, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AirLife, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care, has received Supplier Partner of the Year and Medical/Surgical Excellence Awards from Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The recognition was announced at the Vizient Connections Summit September 16 in Las Vegas.
The Vizient Supplier Partner of the Year has demonstrated an unmatched willingness to improve their performance and deliver on Vizient’s mission to strengthen providers’ delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality, and market performance. They proactively engage the broader Vizient enterprise and bring high value solutions to unmet market needs, fostering innovation and advancing supplier/provider partnerships to meet evolving healthcare needs.
Excellence Awards honor Vizient-contracted suppliers for their superior service, support, reliability, ethics and integrity in collaboration with Vizient and Vizient provider customers. Honorees are recognized for commitment to value creation and improving the total cost of care.
AirLife is proud to have been recognized, as expressed by Hank Struik, CEO of AirLife, “We are delighted and humbled to have been awarded these two significant recognitions by Vizient, a leader in healthcare improvement. Two of AirLife’s core values are Customer First and Continuous Improvement, and I believe earning these honors help demonstrate our organizational commitment to both philosophies in order deliver excellence in patient care through our products, partnerships and pricing.”
“It is with great pleasure that we recognize AirLife as this year’s winner of Vizient’s prestigious Supplier Partner of the Year Award. AirLife demonstrates every day the commitment it takes to be called a true partner in healthcare delivery,” said Simrit Sandhu, Vizient spend management president. Regarding the Excellence Award, Sandhu shared, “This award honors outstanding achievements in helping Vizient provider customers reduce costs and improve supply chain efficiencies. It’s a pleasure to recognize AirLife with the 2024 Medical/Surgical Excellence Award.”
About AirLife
AirLife is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan with manufacturing and distribution sites in the United States, Mexico, China and Europe, is a leading medical device manufacturer, offering one of the most comprehensive portfolios of consumable anesthesia and respiratory care products. AirLife’s product portfolio spans the continuum of care from first responders to hospitals and home care, with safety, patient comfort and clinical performance in mind. AirLife’s comprehensive portfolio of trusted anesthesia products and respiratory care include premier brands such as Salter Labs®, Ethox Medical™, Ventlab™, Westmed™, Airlife™ and Vital Signs™. Currently, AirLife has over 1 million square feet of manufacturing space, providing comprehensive expertise in all plastics materials and conversion—supported by a world-class Quality Management System. Frazier Healthcare Partners, a leading healthcare investment firm, acquired a majority ownership stake in AirLife in 2021.
Colleen Glynn
614-357-5978
www.myairlife.com
