Kevin Nealon Headlining "An Evening of Comedy" for the Council on Aging-Southern California
Irvine, CA, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Actor and comedian Kevin Nealon will be headlining the Council on Aging – Southern California’s annual "An Evening of Comedy" at the Renaissance Newport Beach Hotel on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Fritz Coleman and Frances Dilorinzo will join him in helping raise funds for the Council on Aging to support isolated older adults in long-term care facilities.
The annual comedy event includes a mystery wine cellar, dinner alfresco, comedy hour, live auction, and more. An Evening of Comedy was created when their Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program recognized that thousands of older and disabled adults were frequently forgotten during the holidays. The SmileMakers Program was then developed to provide personalized, wrapped gifts to over 6,500 seniors across Orange and Riverside counties during the holiday season.
During the event, an Impact Award is presented to a company, organization, or individual for their exceptional community service. The 2024 Impact Award will honor Behr Paint Company for their corporate philanthropy program, Behr Cares, and steadfast support of our SmileMakers Program over the years.
"We are truly honored to receive the 2024 Council on Aging - Southern California Impact Award,” said Jeanne Duncan, Marketing Director at Behr Paint. “This award inspires us to continue our mission with renewed passion and dedication. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such an important cause and look forward to furthering our impact in the years to come."
“The funds raised and the awareness generated through this event directly enhance our programs and services, allowing us to provide critical support and resources to those who need it most. We are deeply grateful to all our supporters and sponsors for their generosity, which enables us to continue our vital work and make a lasting impact on the lives of older adults throughout Southern California." - Lisa Wright Jenkins, President and CEO
Tickets for "An Evening of Comedy" are available for purchase, for more information visit, www.coasc.org/eoc.
Multimedia
Kevin Nealon headlining COASC "An Evening of Comedy"
Actor and comedian Kevin Nealon will be headlining the Council on Aging – Southern California's annual "An Evening of Comedy" with Fritz Coleman and Frances Dilorinzo to help raise funds for the Council on Aging and support isolated older adults in long-term care facilities.
