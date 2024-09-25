First Ladies Of Disco Sunday Tea Dance Party, September 29, 2024, at Myron's the Smith Center in Las Vegas, NV
Sunday Disco Tea Dance Party featuring legends two-time Grammy nominee Martha Wash, three-time NAACP Image Award-winner Marsha Warfield, with special guest performers Jeanie Tracy, Charlene Moore, and The First Ladies of Disco Band, in an afternoon of unforgettable music, fun, and laughter. Get lost in the music at this high-energy retro show and feel the groove of "It's Raining Men" as they commemorate the music and cultural essence of disco, soul, pop, and dance.
Las Vegas, NV, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Prepare for an unforgetable musical celebration. On Sunday, September 29, 2024, at 3:00 PM, Do-Kwa Productions proudly presents the First Ladies Of Disco Sunday Tea Dance Party at Myron's at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. This one-of-a-kind event features two-time Grammy nominee Martha Wash, renowned as the voice behind iconic hits like "It's Raining Men" (Weather Girls), "Gonna Make You Sweat" (Everybody Dance Now) (C&C Music Factory), and "Everybody, Everybody" (Black Box).
Joining Martha Wash is the legendary Jeanie Tracy, the powerhouse diva whose electrifying voice has graced international dance floors and Billboard charts alike. From her roots in gospel to becoming a disco icon with hits like "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You" and "I'm Your Jeanie," Tracy is beloved for her contributions to the dance music scene. Jeanie has also lent her vocals to some of the biggest stars in music, including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, and Mariah Carey. Her performance will deliver and unforgettable mix of soul, funk and high-energy dance hits.
Martha and Jeanie will be accompanied by the hilarious actress and comedian Marsha Warfield, best known for her iconic role as Roz Russell on NBC's Night Court, and more recently seen in Netflix's The Upshaws and ABC's 9-1-1. Fans are in for a treat with R&B Gospel singer Charlene Moore delivering a special guest performance, and the F.L.O.D. Band (The Retro Music Box Experience) provides a captivating musical journey through the greatest hits of the '70s, '80s, '90s and today.
As a tribute to disco's legendary queen, Sylvester, the show will feature a special performance honoring the legacy of the trailblazing artist who shaped the genre.
Produced by James Washington and presented by Do-Kwa Productions, this Sunday Tea Dance Party promises to be a lively afternoon of music, fun, and laughter. The First Laids Of Disco will perform their greatest hits, paying homage to the legendary artists who defined the disco, funk, soul, pop, and dance genres.
Martha Wash continues to tour and record as a solo artist, using her platform to advocate for musicians' rights after leading the charge for vocal credits on recordings in the 90's.
Jeanie Tracy remains an international dance music sensation whose voice continues to inspire audiences worldwide. three-time NAACP Image Award winner Marsha Warfield, with her sharp wit and comedic talent, will bring her signature style to make this event a truly joyous occasion.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to see these iconic performers live. Dance the afternoon away as you relive the golden era of music, featuring timeless hits that have shaped decades of pop culture. The First Ladies Of Disco: Sunday Tea Dance Party kicks off on Sunday, September 29 at 3:00 PM at Myron's at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Tickets are available now at thesmithcenter.com/tickets/2425/first-ladies-of-disco/.
Get ready to get "Lost in Music" at this spectacular retro celebration.
