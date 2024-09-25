First Ladies Of Disco Sunday Tea Dance Party, September 29, 2024, at Myron's the Smith Center in Las Vegas, NV

Sunday Disco Tea Dance Party featuring legends two-time Grammy nominee Martha Wash, three-time NAACP Image Award-winner Marsha Warfield, with special guest performers Jeanie Tracy, Charlene Moore, and The First Ladies of Disco Band, in an afternoon of unforgettable music, fun, and laughter. Get lost in the music at this high-energy retro show and feel the groove of "It's Raining Men" as they commemorate the music and cultural essence of disco, soul, pop, and dance.