Lake Drive Books Publishes a Mother and Daughter Story of Trauma Recovery and Intergenerational Healing in New Book

In You Are Not Your Trauma: Uproot Unhealthy Patterns, Heal the Family Tree, mental health and addiction recovery expert Caroline Beidler, MSW, helps readers understand the link between intergenerational trauma and recovery and identify unhealthy patterns that keep them stuck and live more freely without trauma—or family trauma—holding them back.