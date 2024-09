Lake Drive Books Publishes a Mother and Daughter Story of Trauma Recovery and Intergenerational Healing in New Book

Grand Rapids, MI, September 25, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Caroline Beidler, MSW, internationally recognized recovery advocate and mental health expert, along with her mother Diana Dalles, MSSW, highlights the connection between intergenerational trauma and addiction this Recovery Month in a groundbreaking new book.“Recent research suggests that trauma can impact families for generations, even changing individuals at a cellular level when their ancestors have experienced trauma,” says Beidler.Beidler’s mother, Diana Dalles, experienced trauma that had an impact on not only her life, but her daughter’s as well. In their new book, Beidler and Dalles talk about their experiences and invite the reader into their exploration of trauma and healing.“I want to show others that hope is possible no matter their age or stage in life,” says Dalles, a retired social worker.Beidler and Dalles, bring their expertise in the social work fields and personal experience, in the hopes of helping other women.Published by Lake Drive Books, as part of its mission to help readers "heal, grow, and discover, and released during Recovery Month, September, 2024, Beidler and Dalles’ book You Are Not Your Trauma: Uproot Unhealthy Patterns, Heal the Family Tree, will guide readers along 5 rhythms that promote trauma healing and recovery, sharing about the science behind inter-generational trauma, practical guidance, and healthy coping strategies to heal.