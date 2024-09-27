When Two Podcasts Collide, Magic Happens
Cookery by the Book and Decorating by the Book Podcasts Merge Into One: Dinner Party
New York, NY, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lifestyle podcaster Suzy Chase announces the relaunch of her two hit shows, Cookery by the Book and Decorating by the Book, now called Dinner Party, a Substack podcast. With a fresh logo and title, this relaunch marks a new chapter for the podcast that created the cookbook genre in the food category and the only podcast dedicated to decorating books in the design category. Dinner Party is available on Substack, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.
Just like a real dinner party, Dinner Party Podcast creates a warm sense of connection and intimacy, inviting listeners into a cozy atmosphere filled with laughter and engaging conversation. Each episode brings the same feeling of gathering around a table with friends, sharing stories, and savoring the creative inspiration behind every cookbook and decorating book The relaunched podcast has expanded its presence on Substack with detailed show notes, along with additional audio and video content.
Dinner Party delves into the inspiration behind the latest books that shape the way we cook and decorate. The show is perfect for food lovers, interior design fans, or anyone seeking a dash of creativity.
Suzy is a podcasting pioneer known for producing and hosting trendsetting, original lifestyle podcasts, The Groove Radio, Cookery by the Book and Decorating by the Book. She intentionally curates interviews delving into the diverse styles of cookbooks and interior design books with guests ranging from Nigella Lawson to Hilton Carter to India Hicks to Jacques Pépin. Visit suzychase.substack.com.
Suzy Chase
917-723-1567
suzychase.substack.com
