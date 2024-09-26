Lawanda Miller Honored as a VIP for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Greensboro, GA, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lawanda Miller of Greensboro, Georgia, has been recognized as a VIP for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements as an author, poet, minister, and evangelist in the field of religion. Lawanda will be included in the Fall 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Lawanda Miller
Lawanda Miller is the owner of Kingdom International. She is also an author and poet. She has published a collection of inspiring poetry based on everyday situations entitled, "A Book of Peculiar Poems, Volumes 1 & 2.”
Born and raised in Penfield, Georgia, Miller spreads the word of God through her works of poetry, nonfiction, and fiction, as well as performing ministerial duties at Kingdom International. She is all about uplifting and encouraging. “As a woman of God, I strive to lead and guide people to the Lord. My teachings and my books are based on real situations and life. Going through storms, trials, tribulations, and that Jesus is the antidote to everything,” said Miller.
Miller’s books can be purchased at www.xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
