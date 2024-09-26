Tomb Slayer Radio Releases Apps for Multi-Genre Christian Music Enjoyment
Orlando, FL, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tomb Slayer Radio (TombSlayerRadio.com), a streaming interfaith Christian music station, announced today the release of its multi-channel, multi-musical genre mobile apps. The updated iOS app available on the App Store and updated Android app (available shortly) will provide easy access to the same uplifting content available online from its website. The updated apps are the next step to help bring people together across the globe to celebrate the diversity and unity of the Christian faithful through the universal language of music.
“Our mission is to inspire people worldwide by making it easy to listen to music and messages of peace, praise, and forgiveness central to the Gospel of Jesus Christ. There is so much uplifting content that can fill our lives,” said Founder Carmen Moscrip. “Tomb Slayer Radio brings together contemporary and traditional Christian music and messages in one location so that ‘those who have ears to hear, can hear’.”
Tomb Slayer Radio is an interfaith Christian music station available online 24/7 at www.tombslayerradio.com and via mobile apps downloadable on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. In addition to the multi-genre Tomb Slayer Radio channel that is a mix of Christian music, three new stations have been added: Christmas, Contemporary, and Kids.
“What I love about Tomb Slayer Radio is that it isn’t confined to a single genre but embraces the entire spectrum of the best in Christian music,” shared Khristian Dentley, a member of the Grammy Award-winning vocal group Take 6, Dove Award multi-nominee, album producer, and host of Tomb Slayer Radio Podcasts. “From Pop to Gospel, Soul to Rap, traditional hymns to modern worship and as a launch pad for new and emerging Christian artists - the diversity of music available on Tomb Slayer Radio speaks to the diversity of Christians.”
In addition to music, there are Daily Devotionals, inspirational Podcast interviews to download, and Tomb Slayer Radio social media channels. In the coming months more channels will be added to help listeners choose the inspiring Christian music and messages that fits their mood.
Moscrip shared; “The Savior’s simple message of love needs to be shared today more than ever. Some of the most powerful sermons in my life have been felt through music, and Tomb Slayer is the new platform to broadcast God’s love.”
