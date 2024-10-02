Adapy, Inc. Awarded Phase 1 SBIR Grant by NIDILRR to Advance Mobility Solutions
Adapy, Inc. has received a Phase 1 SBIR grant from NIDILRR to advance its innovative harness technology interfacing with its Smart Mobility System. This grant supports Adapy’s mission to improve mobility for individuals with disabilities, enhancing safety and independence.
St. George, UT, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Adapy, Inc., a leader in innovative mobility solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a Phase 1 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research (NIDILRR). This prestigious award recognizes Adapy’s groundbreaking work in developing advanced automation for adaptive equipment and furthering its mission to enhance mobility for individuals with disabilities.
The NIDILRR SBIR grant will provide critical funding to support Adapy’s ongoing efforts to refine and advance its cutting-edge harness technology that interfaces with its Smart Mobility System.
This initiative aims to improve safety, comfort, and independence for individuals with mobility challenges, allowing the automation of adaptive equipment, aligning perfectly with NIDILRR’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for people with disabilities.
“This grant award is a tremendous validation of our work and the impact it can have on the mobility community,” said Aaron Werner, CEO at Adapy, Inc. “We are honored to receive this support from NIDILRR, which will enable us to accelerate our development and bring our innovative solutions to market faster.”
The grant comes at a pivotal moment for Adapy, following the company’s successful showing at the Mobility Expo in Nashville, where it garnered significant interest from industry leaders, including MobilityWorks, a national chain with over 100 locations. Adapy will also be presenting their product at the 2024 NMEDA Conference in Kansas City, MO. The grant will help Adapy complete the necessary steps to advance its product offerings and position the company for potential partnerships and rollouts through key mobility dealers.
About Adapy, Inc.
Adapy, Inc. is dedicated to revolutionizing mobility solutions through automation with innovative products that enhance independence and safety for individuals with disabilities. By leveraging it's patented technology, Adapy strives to provide accessible and effective solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of its users.
About NIDILRR
The National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research (NIDILRR) is a federal government agency that supports a wide range of research initiatives aimed at improving the lives of individuals with disabilities. NIDILRR’s SBIR program provides funding to small businesses to support the development of innovative technologies and solutions that promote independence and quality of life.
NIDILRR is a Center within the Administration for Community Living (ACL), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The contents of this press release do not necessarily represent the policy of NIDILRR, ACL, or HHS, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government.
