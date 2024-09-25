TerraPower Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that TerraPower, a leading developer of advanced nuclear technologies, has joined as a Founding Member. TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state.
“TerraPower has been on the cutting-edge of the development of the advanced nuclear technologies Texas will need to power our future, and with their membership TNA will be more equipped to advance our mission to position Texas as the global leader in nuclear innovation and find sustainable solutions to meet Texas’ growing electricity needs,” said Texas Nuclear Alliance President Reed Clay. “TerraPower’s approach exemplifies the innovation and leadership necessary to establish Texas as the focal point of reliable, affordable, secure, and clean nuclear energy, further positioning the state as the leader in advancing the nuclear industry.”
"Advanced nuclear is key to solving our energy challenges by providing reliable, carbon-free power. The NatriumTM technology is unique in its ability to work seamlessly with renewables, offering Texas an opportunity to enhance grid reliability with clean, baseload power and built-in gigawatt-scale energy storage. TerraPower is excited to join the Texas Nuclear Alliance; Texas can lead the way in deploying the next generation of energy technology while addressing both energy reliability and energy security demands,” said Chris Levesque, TerraPower President and CEO.
TerraPower is a nuclear innovation company that guides projects from research to reality. TerraPower is building the first commercial advanced reactor in the United States near a retiring coal facility with the Natrium reactor and energy storage system, a TerraPower and GE-Hitachi technology. The project began non-nuclear construction in June 2024. They are also advancing the research and development of a Molten Chloride Fast Reactor technology that aims to expand the ability of nuclear technology to decarbonize industry beyond electricity.
About TerraPower
TerraPower is a leading nuclear innovation company that strives to improve the world through nuclear energy and science. Since it was founded by Bill Gates and a group of like-minded visionaries, TerraPower has emerged as an incubator and developer of ideas and technologies that offer energy independence, environmental sustainability, medical advancement and other cutting-edge opportunities. It accepts and tackles some of the world’s most difficult challenges. Behind each of its innovations and programs, TerraPower actively works to bring together the strengths and experiences of the world’s public and private sectors to answer pressing global needs. Learn more at terrapower.com.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
TNA is hosting the inaugural Texas Nuclear Summit this November in Austin, TX. More information regarding tickets, sponsorship, and speakers can be found at www.nucleartexas.com.
Categories