Bridlewood Academy Farm Opens in Sandwich, Offering Unique Equestrian Programs for Children

Bridlewood Farm in Sandwich, MA, has launched unique equestrian programs for children, offering a fun, hands-on introduction to ponies and riding. Programs like Ponygarten (ages 3-6) and Pony Tales (for toddlers) combine pony care, riding, and early learning activities. With private lessons and an archery program for kids and adults, Bridlewood provides a family-friendly, confidence-building environment where children can grow through one-of-a-kind equestrian experiences.