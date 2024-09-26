Bridlewood Academy Farm Opens in Sandwich, Offering Unique Equestrian Programs for Children
Bridlewood Farm in Sandwich, MA, has launched unique equestrian programs for children, offering a fun, hands-on introduction to ponies and riding. Programs like Ponygarten (ages 3-6) and Pony Tales (for toddlers) combine pony care, riding, and early learning activities. With private lessons and an archery program for kids and adults, Bridlewood provides a family-friendly, confidence-building environment where children can grow through one-of-a-kind equestrian experiences.
Sandwich, MA, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bridlewood Farm, a new equestrian facility in Sandwich, is bringing a fresh approach to children’s horseback riding and pony care. Located on 142 Farmersville Rd, Bridlewood Farm offers a variety of programs designed to nurture confidence, social skills, and curiosity in young riders, while providing fun, hands-on experiences with ponies.
The farm’s innovative programs, including the Ponygarten and Pony Tales, offer a blend of early education and equestrian activities aimed at engaging children from as young as 3 years old. These offerings are designed to not only teach riding skills but also promote emotional growth, teamwork, and self-confidence.
Engaging Programs for Young Riders
Pony Tales (Ages 3 & under): This “Mommy & Me” style program introduces toddlers to ponies through storytime, gentle grooming, and short, guided pony rides. The focus is on early literacy development and nurturing a love for animals.
Ponygarten (Ages 3-6): Combining pony care basics, riding lessons, and interactive games, Ponygarten provides children with a fun, supportive environment to learn about horses while building friendships and confidence. Parents are encouraged to participate in these weekly classes.
Private Riding Lessons (Ages 3-12): For those seeking more personalized instruction, Bridlewood Farm offers private one-on-one riding lessons, helping young equestrians develop their skills at their own pace.
Pony Parties: Designed for children of all ages, Bridlewood’s Pony Parties provide a unique, hands-on experience for birthday celebrations. Guests can enjoy pony rides, grooming, and photo opportunities with the farm’s friendly ponies.
Archery (Ages 6+): For older children and adults, Bridlewood offers an archery program that teaches the fundamentals of the sport in a confidence-building and supportive setting.
“Connecting children with ponies in a way that fosters growth, confidence, and joy is at the heart of everything we do,” says Jocelyn Maniglia, Program Director at Bridlewood Farm. “We want to provide a space where children can discover new skills, build friendships, and have fun with ponies.”
Building Confidence and Compassion
At the core of Bridlewood Farm’s programs is a focus on emotional development. Through activities such as pony grooming, storytime, and teamwork-based games, children learn important life skills like empathy, responsibility, and communication. The farm also offers a welcoming space for parents to participate, making it a family-friendly environment where connections with animals and others can thrive.
Bridlewood’s instructors are committed to creating safe and supportive experiences for children of all abilities. With a background in equine education and a passion for teaching, Maniglia emphasizes that Bridlewood Farm aims to be a place where children of all backgrounds can feel confident and successful, both in the saddle and beyond.
A Sanctuary for Ponies and Children Alike
The farm is home to a number of well-loved ponies, each with their own personality and charm. Among them are Meadow, a rescue pony who enjoys grooming and swimming, and Floki, a blue-eyed Amish-trained pony with a talent for pulling carts. These ponies, alongside others like the playful Tanner, form the heart of the farm, providing children with gentle and trustworthy companions.
Located just minutes from downtown Sandwich, Bridlewood Farm offers a serene, welcoming atmosphere for families to explore the world of ponies and equestrian activities.
For more information about Bridlewood Farm’s programs, including enrollment details, visit www.ponygarten.com
