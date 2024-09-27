Dr. Dimitrios “Jimmy” Kilimitzoglou of e.s.i. Healthy Dentistry Embarks on Humanitarian Mission to Africa with Help to Help
Dr. Dimitrios “Jimmy” Kilimitzoglou of e.s.i. Healthy Dentistry recently participated in a humanitarian mission to Africa with Help to Help, Inc., providing essential dental care to underserved communities. Treating patients with severe dental issues, Dr. Kilimitzoglou helped restore both their smiles and their health. This mission is part of Help to Help’s broader initiative to establish free medical clinics in Africa, starting with a facility in Lome, Togo.
Smithtown, NY, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Dimitrios “Jimmy” Kilimitzoglou, DDS, DABOI, MAGD, FICOI, FAAID, of e.s.i. Healthy Dentistry, recently participated in a life-changing humanitarian mission to Africa in partnership with Help to Help, Inc. The mission was focused on providing essential dental care to underserved communities that have long lacked access to basic healthcare services.
Dr. Kilimitzoglou, a distinguished alumnus of Stony Brook University’s School of Dental Medicine and a highly respected dental practitioner, brought his expertise to Africa in a bid to help those suffering from severe dental issues, including broken teeth, oral diseases, and other complex dental conditions.
“We came here with a mission to help people who haven’t had access to dental care in a very long time,” Dr. Kilimitzoglou said. His team worked tirelessly to treat individuals who had been living with oral diseases and pain for years, restoring both their smiles and their overall health.
This trip was part of Help to Help, Inc.’s broader vision of establishing permanent free medical clinics in Africa, beginning with their first facility in Lome, Togo, which is scheduled to open in 2023. These clinics will provide healthcare services from volunteer medical professionals year-round, aiming to improve public health conditions in impoverished regions.
Dr. Kilimitzoglou’s impressive credentials, which include advanced training in sedation dentistry, implant surgery, Invisalign, and cosmetic dentistry, made him uniquely qualified to serve on this mission. His passion for giving back extends beyond his practice in Smithtown, NY, and is reflected in his ongoing commitment to humanitarian efforts.
Support Help to Help’s Mission:
Help to Help, Inc. relies on the generosity of donors and volunteers to continue its vital work. Please consider supporting this cause by donating at helptohelpafrica.org.
For more information about Dr. Kilimitzoglou’s work, please visit esihealthydentistry.com.
Contact
e.s.i Healthy DentistryContact
Dr. Dimitrios “Jimmy” Kilimitzoglou
(631) 979-7991
esihealthydentistry.com
