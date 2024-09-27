Dr. Dimitrios “Jimmy” Kilimitzoglou of e.s.i. Healthy Dentistry Embarks on Humanitarian Mission to Africa with Help to Help

Dr. Dimitrios “Jimmy” Kilimitzoglou of e.s.i. Healthy Dentistry recently participated in a humanitarian mission to Africa with Help to Help, Inc., providing essential dental care to underserved communities. Treating patients with severe dental issues, Dr. Kilimitzoglou helped restore both their smiles and their health. This mission is part of Help to Help’s broader initiative to establish free medical clinics in Africa, starting with a facility in Lome, Togo.