GenTent Launches OEM Agreement with Cummins Inc.
Brentwood, NH, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC today announced it has entered an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Cummins, Inc. a global leader in power and technology solutions. The agreement enables Cummins to offer a branded, weatherproof GenTent system designed to fit both open-frame portable generators and fully encased inverter models. This collaboration marks an exciting expansion in Cummins’ product offerings with a focus on enhanced safety and reliability in all weather conditions.
GenTent continues to grow its Covered by GenTent™ OEM program, offering generator manufacturers a premium accessory that protects electrical components from rain, snow, and extreme weather, while allowing proper generator cooling and exhaust ventilation. GenTent’s market-leading canopies enable safe operation in high winds, blizzards, and hurricane-force precipitation—without compromising generator performance or mobility.
“Launching new products with such an iconic brand like Cummins is a tremendous step forward in expanding the reach of safe generator operation for homeowners and outdoor enthusiasts alike,” said Brian Thomas, Director of Sales & Marketing at GenTent Safety Canopies. “The Cummins branded generator tents provide peace of mind, allowing users to safely operate their generators in inclement weather while adhering to industry safety standards.”
Cummins generator tents are built for rugged environments, featuring durable, flame-retardant materials and an intuitive, user-friendly design. Available for both portable and inverter generators, these covers ensure uninterrupted operation during power outages or outdoor activities such as camping, tailgating, and RVing.
The Cummins generator tent product line will be available through Cummins’ extensive dealer network and online retail platforms, providing customers with access to industry-leading generator safety solutions.
About GenTent Safety Canopies
Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure the safe operation of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent eliminates CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it, and Cover it – to WeatherProof Your Power™.
The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are U.S.-made and relied upon by the United States Army, Air Force, United States Navy, Coast Guard, National Guard, Air National Guard, Department of Energy, NOAA, as well as homeowners and businesses during notable storms such as Hurricane Sandy, Irma, Harvey, and Maria. GenTent is considered the leader in generator safety offering rated covers for portable generators operated by RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses, and first responders. For more information, visit www.gentent.com.
GenTent continues to grow its Covered by GenTent™ OEM program, offering generator manufacturers a premium accessory that protects electrical components from rain, snow, and extreme weather, while allowing proper generator cooling and exhaust ventilation. GenTent’s market-leading canopies enable safe operation in high winds, blizzards, and hurricane-force precipitation—without compromising generator performance or mobility.
“Launching new products with such an iconic brand like Cummins is a tremendous step forward in expanding the reach of safe generator operation for homeowners and outdoor enthusiasts alike,” said Brian Thomas, Director of Sales & Marketing at GenTent Safety Canopies. “The Cummins branded generator tents provide peace of mind, allowing users to safely operate their generators in inclement weather while adhering to industry safety standards.”
Cummins generator tents are built for rugged environments, featuring durable, flame-retardant materials and an intuitive, user-friendly design. Available for both portable and inverter generators, these covers ensure uninterrupted operation during power outages or outdoor activities such as camping, tailgating, and RVing.
The Cummins generator tent product line will be available through Cummins’ extensive dealer network and online retail platforms, providing customers with access to industry-leading generator safety solutions.
About GenTent Safety Canopies
Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure the safe operation of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent eliminates CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it, and Cover it – to WeatherProof Your Power™.
The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are U.S.-made and relied upon by the United States Army, Air Force, United States Navy, Coast Guard, National Guard, Air National Guard, Department of Energy, NOAA, as well as homeowners and businesses during notable storms such as Hurricane Sandy, Irma, Harvey, and Maria. GenTent is considered the leader in generator safety offering rated covers for portable generators operated by RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses, and first responders. For more information, visit www.gentent.com.
Contact
GenTent Safety CanopiesContact
Brian Thomas
781-334-8368, x1001
www.gentent.com
Brian Thomas
781-334-8368, x1001
www.gentent.com
Categories