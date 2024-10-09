Landi Renzo USA is Now Landi Technologies: a Leader in Sustainable Transportation Solutions
Los Angeles, CA, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Landi Renzo USA has rebranded as Landi Technologies. According to company President, Andrea Landi, "The change reflects our expanded commitment to commercial fleet innovation and our role in guiding fleet owners through regulatory changes and technological advancements. As a technology-neutral partner," Landi continues, “we collaborate with fleets and OEMs to develop tailored solutions.”
Landi Technologies’ Torrance office serves a key role as the company’s advanced technology center, focusing on vehicle integration, software development, and systems design. With over 70 years of global expertise from the Landi Renzo Group, Landi Technologies is poised to lead the sustainable mobility revolution, connecting municipal and commercial fleets with effective clean transportation solutions. Landi leverages the most suitable technology to optimize operations and reduce environmental impact, regardless of the power source.
Landi further noted “Looking ahead we are optimistic about the evolution of ecological mobility. For example, we see a positive future for hydrogen. We applaud the Department of Energy’s decision to fund seven hydrogen hubs across the country. In California, the public-private partnership between the DOE and ARCHES (Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems) is a perfect example of the momentum behind the use of hydrogen.”
The rebranding is effective immediately. An all-new corporate website can be found at www.landitechnologies.com.
Contact
Renee Miller
310-442-0101
millergroup.com
