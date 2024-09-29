BB's Micros Hosts Fine Art Gallery Opening
St. Petersburg, FL, September 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BB's Micros Hosts Fine Art Gallery Opening Featuring Ashton Howard, James Coleman, and The Art of OZ.
An evening of art, wellness, and community on November 1, 2024, at 4:00 PM, 5:00 PM, 6:00 PM.
Location: BB's Micros, 407 1st Ave. N, St Petersburg, FL 33701
Tickets: $11 (available only in advance) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1030133666527?aff=oddtdtcreator
BB’s Micros, a unique wellness shop and art gallery specializing in microdosing, is excited to announce a special gallery opening on Friday, November 1, 2024, beginning at 4:00 PM. The event will feature original works from three extraordinary artists: Ashton Howard, James Coleman, and The Art of OZ, whose art aligns perfectly with the themes of healing, transformation, and creativity.
The evening will begin with a heart-centered cacao ceremony, setting the tone of love, kindness, and mindfulness. Guests will be invited to engage with the original art on display, while live entertainment enhances the atmosphere for this immersive experience.
Featured Artists:
- Ashton Howard: Known for this unique “Fluid Realism,” Howard’s oceanic landscapes evoke a sense of calm and introspection, making this work an inspiring reflection of the peaceful state sought through wellness practices like microdosing.
- James Coleman: A former Disney animation legend turned fine artist, Coleman’s luminous landscapes blend impressionistic techniques with a "Disney feel," offering a warm and inviting escape into natural beauty.
- The Art of OZ: Originally from Transylvania, Romania, OZ’s bold and abstract creations are a celebration of freedom, color, and personal revolution. "His work invites viewers to explore beauty and culture with a fresh, imaginative perspective."
"We're thrilled to bring these incredible artists together under one roof," said Angela Fisher, PhD, owner of BB’s Micros. "Each artist offers a unique vision that complements the healing and transformative goals we strive to inspire within our community."
Tickets for the event are available only in advance for $11, and space is limited. Reserve a spot now for an evening filled with original art, wellness, and community connection.
For more information and ticket purchases, please visit www.bionicbloom.org or by phone at 833-MUSH LUV.
About BB’s Micros:
BB’s Micros is a wellness-focused retail shop and gallery that specializes in microdosing and curated wellness products. Located in the heart of St. Petersburg, the shop also features an art gallery with rotating exhibits designed to inspire healing and personal transformation.
Contact
Bionic BloomContact
Ella Waters
727-490-9911
www.bionicbloom.org
