Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Sammamish Pine Lake
Sammamish, WA, September 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Sammamish - Pine Lake which prepares to open on October 18. Owner Samrajyalakshmi Gadde has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Sammamish - Pine Lake area.
Best Brains is well established in Washington, with 2 centers across the state and many more in active development. As demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have turned their attention to up-and-coming areas with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, " A unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Samrajyalakshmi says she decided to open a learning center due to her Passion for education and building better communities. She went on to say that she loves the curriculum and the value it brings to the kids to practice and perfect concepts. Samrajyalakshmi is proud of several significant accomplishments since opening her first center, she said it has been rewarding to see kids progressing and learning.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US, Canada, India and Australia. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Sammamish - Pine Lake can improve the academic performance of your child, call (425) 906-7000 or email pinelake@bestbrains.com.
