From Garage to Worldwide: All Kids Golf Clubs Has Been Leading Junior Golf for 30 Years
In this time of big box retailers dominating the retail landscape, All Kids Golf Clubs is a small business, yet is pushing the junior golf industry forward. When it comes to youth golf, AllKidsGolfClubs.com is known as The Home of Junior Golf, with one clear mission, to help fuel the success for children of all ages and skill levels.
Torrington, CT, September 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In this time of big box retailers dominating the retail landscape, All Kids Golf Clubs is a small business, yet is pushing the junior golf industry forward. When it comes to youth golf, AllKidsGolfClubs.com is known as The Home of Junior Golf, with one clear mission, to help fuel the success for children of all ages and skill levels.
All Kids Golf Clubs was founded in 1999 in a garage in Seattle, WA. Back then, finding junior clubs was impossible, so they began custom building their own. That’s right, they were shipping kids golf clubs via the internet back in 1999. Fast forward to 2024, All Kids Golf Clubs has shipped over 40,000 clubs worldwide and has expanded their offering to include anything and everything related to kids golf including kids golf clothing, kids golf shoes, junior golf bags, balls and gifts. One of their unique products is a golf-themed subscription box tailored to kids ages 3 to teen which provides them with unique golfing tips, fun games and a variety of training aids specifically for junior golfers. AllKidsGolfClubs.com shows no signs of slowing down, and has recently formed a partnership with MyGolfSpy.com to run their junior golf forums and chats, to help answer, educate, and guide golfers to make the proper purchase.
MyGolfSpy had the following comment about All Kids Golf Clubs, “Don’t let the name trick you. All Kids Golf Clubs is more than just junior golf clubs. This is your one-stop shop for all golf gear to get juniors started and keep them going. Finding junior golf equipment and accessories is more time-consuming than finding adult gear. All Kids Golf Clubs has made this process easy and enjoyable.”
Although All Kids Golf Clubs is located in Connecticut, their reach is worldwide and it came to life in 2024 when they partnered with Future Champions and sponsored the FCG National Tour Event in Oceanside, CA in March 2024. Future Champs Golf Tour includes over 120 kids golf tournaments nationwide and over 50 events worldwide.
As for All Kids Golf Clubs’ mission statement, it’s giving every child the opportunity to golf. To help realize on this mission, they have partnered with First Tee of Connecticut, donating all of their extra and lightly used clubs to them. Joseph Fortuna, the owner of All Kids Golf Clubs had this to say about their partnership with First Tee, “We believe that junior golf offers the chance to create lasting memories and friendships but also to cultivate a lifelong passion and invaluable life skills. Whether your child is just starting out or aiming to play competitively, our team of experts is available to help you find just the right gear for their goals.”
All Kids Golf Clubs is rated by Google as a Top Quality store. Looking for advice on what to purchase? They have 24/7 customer support via online chat that is run by Joseph Fortuna himself. Joseph’s dedication, commitment, and passion he has for junior golf is evident in everything related to the company. He believes in doing things the right way and takes pride in what he’s built. Check out the All Kids Golf Clubs homepage and you’ll see pictures of Joseph and the start of his golf journey over 20 years ago.
All Kids Golf Clubs was founded in 1999 in a garage in Seattle, WA. Back then, finding junior clubs was impossible, so they began custom building their own. That’s right, they were shipping kids golf clubs via the internet back in 1999. Fast forward to 2024, All Kids Golf Clubs has shipped over 40,000 clubs worldwide and has expanded their offering to include anything and everything related to kids golf including kids golf clothing, kids golf shoes, junior golf bags, balls and gifts. One of their unique products is a golf-themed subscription box tailored to kids ages 3 to teen which provides them with unique golfing tips, fun games and a variety of training aids specifically for junior golfers. AllKidsGolfClubs.com shows no signs of slowing down, and has recently formed a partnership with MyGolfSpy.com to run their junior golf forums and chats, to help answer, educate, and guide golfers to make the proper purchase.
MyGolfSpy had the following comment about All Kids Golf Clubs, “Don’t let the name trick you. All Kids Golf Clubs is more than just junior golf clubs. This is your one-stop shop for all golf gear to get juniors started and keep them going. Finding junior golf equipment and accessories is more time-consuming than finding adult gear. All Kids Golf Clubs has made this process easy and enjoyable.”
Although All Kids Golf Clubs is located in Connecticut, their reach is worldwide and it came to life in 2024 when they partnered with Future Champions and sponsored the FCG National Tour Event in Oceanside, CA in March 2024. Future Champs Golf Tour includes over 120 kids golf tournaments nationwide and over 50 events worldwide.
As for All Kids Golf Clubs’ mission statement, it’s giving every child the opportunity to golf. To help realize on this mission, they have partnered with First Tee of Connecticut, donating all of their extra and lightly used clubs to them. Joseph Fortuna, the owner of All Kids Golf Clubs had this to say about their partnership with First Tee, “We believe that junior golf offers the chance to create lasting memories and friendships but also to cultivate a lifelong passion and invaluable life skills. Whether your child is just starting out or aiming to play competitively, our team of experts is available to help you find just the right gear for their goals.”
All Kids Golf Clubs is rated by Google as a Top Quality store. Looking for advice on what to purchase? They have 24/7 customer support via online chat that is run by Joseph Fortuna himself. Joseph’s dedication, commitment, and passion he has for junior golf is evident in everything related to the company. He believes in doing things the right way and takes pride in what he’s built. Check out the All Kids Golf Clubs homepage and you’ll see pictures of Joseph and the start of his golf journey over 20 years ago.
Contact
All Kids Golf ClubsContact
Joseph Fortuna
8606909461
allkidsgolfclubs.com
Joseph Fortuna
8606909461
allkidsgolfclubs.com
Categories