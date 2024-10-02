Linda M. Garris-Bright Honored as a VIP for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Virginia Beach, VA, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ms. Linda M. Garris-Bright, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been recognized as a VIP for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. Ms. Linda Garris-Bright will be included in the Fall 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Linda M. Garris-Bright
Linda M. Garris-Bright is the CEO and president of Healthcare Services of Hampton Roads, Inc. in Virginia Beach, Virginia. A dedicated healthcare executive with a strong background in developing policies and procedures that improve mental healthcare outcomes, she oversees the strategic direction and day-to-day operations of the organization. She has worked for over 35 years supporting individuals, children, and families with mental illness and the homeless population.
In addition, Garris-Bright is also the host of the popular "Brighter Days Radio Show,” where she brings together individuals to discuss and work through the issues of everyday life, serves as the commissioner of the City of Virginia Beach, and is involved with the Economic Development Committee of Virginia Beach. Her accomplishments have earned her great recognition, including an invitation to speak at the White House during the Obama administration.
Garris-Bright holds an M.B.A. from Nova University and an M.S. from Norfolk State University. In her spare time, she enjoys participating in golf tournaments, working with individuals with disabilities and gardening.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
