Eradeh Power Consulting Joins TNA as Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that Eradeh Power Consulting, an electrical engineering firm that helps power providers achieve resiliency, reliability, power independence and sustainability, has joined as a Founding Member. TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state.
Austin, TX, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that Eradeh Power Consulting, an electrical engineering firm that helps power providers achieve resiliency, reliability, power independence and sustainability, has joined as a Founding Member.
Reed Clay, President of the Texas Nuclear Alliance, praised Eradeh Power Consulting for its role in Texas’ nuclear energy renaissance: “The ability of Texas’ growing nuclear power industry to attain lasting resiliency, reliability, independence and sustainability will be a key indicator of the overall industry’s success. Thanks to partners like Eradeh Power Consulting, the industry will have a partner helping it achieve this vital metric of success.”
Nina Sadighi, the founder of Eradeh Power Consulting, said: “We are committed to engineering excellence and delivering a solution for Texas’ energy needs through fusion and fission SMR technology. We are thrilled to be at the forefront along with TNA championing power quality, reliability, resilience, and sustainability.”
About Eradeh Power Consulting
Houston-based Eradeh Power Consulting, built on a foundation of excellence in oil, gas, and petrochemical projects, is now applying its meticulous design and quality standards to the nuclear power sector. Recognizing nuclear energy's crucial role in meeting growing electricity needs and ensuring a sustainable future, Eradeh Power is committed to delivering safe, efficient, and economically viable nuclear projects.
Their experienced engineers and project managers offer comprehensive support across the entire nuclear plant lifecycle - from design and licensing to operations and decommissioning. They navigate complex regulatory landscapes and integrate engineering expertise to deliver results. Eradeh Power Consulting connects investors, technology innovators, and operators, fostering collaboration to deliver scalable, clean energy solutions.
With a steadfast commitment to empowering engineering excellence and advocating for reliability, resiliency, and sustainability at every stage, Eradeh Power Consulting isn't simply building nuclear projects—they're forging a path towards a cleaner, more resilient energy future.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
TNA is hosting the inaugural Texas Nuclear Summit this November in Austin, TX. More information regarding tickets, sponsorship, and speakers can be found at www.nucleartexas.com.
Reed Clay, President of the Texas Nuclear Alliance, praised Eradeh Power Consulting for its role in Texas’ nuclear energy renaissance: “The ability of Texas’ growing nuclear power industry to attain lasting resiliency, reliability, independence and sustainability will be a key indicator of the overall industry’s success. Thanks to partners like Eradeh Power Consulting, the industry will have a partner helping it achieve this vital metric of success.”
Nina Sadighi, the founder of Eradeh Power Consulting, said: “We are committed to engineering excellence and delivering a solution for Texas’ energy needs through fusion and fission SMR technology. We are thrilled to be at the forefront along with TNA championing power quality, reliability, resilience, and sustainability.”
About Eradeh Power Consulting
Houston-based Eradeh Power Consulting, built on a foundation of excellence in oil, gas, and petrochemical projects, is now applying its meticulous design and quality standards to the nuclear power sector. Recognizing nuclear energy's crucial role in meeting growing electricity needs and ensuring a sustainable future, Eradeh Power is committed to delivering safe, efficient, and economically viable nuclear projects.
Their experienced engineers and project managers offer comprehensive support across the entire nuclear plant lifecycle - from design and licensing to operations and decommissioning. They navigate complex regulatory landscapes and integrate engineering expertise to deliver results. Eradeh Power Consulting connects investors, technology innovators, and operators, fostering collaboration to deliver scalable, clean energy solutions.
With a steadfast commitment to empowering engineering excellence and advocating for reliability, resiliency, and sustainability at every stage, Eradeh Power Consulting isn't simply building nuclear projects—they're forging a path towards a cleaner, more resilient energy future.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
TNA is hosting the inaugural Texas Nuclear Summit this November in Austin, TX. More information regarding tickets, sponsorship, and speakers can be found at www.nucleartexas.com.
Contact
Texas Nuclear AllianceContact
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
https://nucleartexas.com/
Eradeh Power Consulting
Nina Sadighi
nina@eradehpower.com
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
https://nucleartexas.com/
Eradeh Power Consulting
Nina Sadighi
nina@eradehpower.com
Categories