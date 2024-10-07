The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia Will Illuminate the Sky on October 11, 2024, with the GLEAM, a New Landmark

The official kick off to Pride Visalia is happening on October 11, 2024, in Visalia, California. The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia will unveil a unique art project called the GLEAM. The GLEAM is an LGBTQIA+ beacon that stands as a powerful symbol of pride and resilience awarded to The Source as part of the 2024 James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award.