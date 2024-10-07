The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia Will Illuminate the Sky on October 11, 2024, with the GLEAM, a New Landmark
The official kick off to Pride Visalia is happening on October 11, 2024, in Visalia, California. The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia will unveil a unique art project called the GLEAM. The GLEAM is an LGBTQIA+ beacon that stands as a powerful symbol of pride and resilience awarded to The Source as part of the 2024 James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award.
Visalia, CA, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The official kick off to Pride Visalia is happening on October 11, 2024, in Visalia, California. The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia will host a private reception on October 11, 2024, from 6pm to 8pm. The purpose of this reception is to unveil a unique art project called the GLEAM. According to the designer, “The GLEAM was chosen to capture the essence of this project - a brilliant, shining light that cuts through the darkness, symbolizing love, inclusion, and hope. The GLEAM is an LGBTQIA+ beacon that stands as a powerful symbol of pride and resilience.” The Source hopes this will become a permanent landmark for Visalia, similar to The Visalia Fox Theater.
The GLEAM art project referenced by the designer is a unique art piece that was awarded to The Source as part of the James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award. Brian Poth, Executive Director and Nick Vargas, Director of Development were both honored as 2024 recipients of the prestigious James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award. It’s important to mention, The Source is the first LGBTQ+ nonprofit organization to ever receive a James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award.
This art project awarded by the James Irvine Foundation is very significant to The Source and the LGTBQ+ community in the Central San Joaquin Valley as a beacon of hope and support that didn’t exist eight years ago. In just 8 years, Poth and Vargas have led The Source in becoming the largest LGBTQ+ Center between Los Angeles and Sacramento, serving over 24,000 individuals in 2023. At a time when visibility and inclusivity have never been more important, The Source LGBT+ Center is making history in the rural, conservative, Central San Joaquin Valley of California.
The GLEAM is scheduled to illuminate the night sky at approximately 7:45pm during the reception. This private reception is being held exclusively for The Source stakeholders and their media partners. Internet phenomenon and queer pop performer Caroline Kingsbury will be performing her new music in concert that night and headlining Pride Visalia the next day.
Pride Visalia 2024:
Pride Visalia, presented by Walmart, is happening October 12, 2024, from 11am-4pm at Valley Strong Ballpark located at 300 N. Giddings Street in Visalia, California. The theme for Pride Visalia is, “Celebrating Decades of Pride.” The event will pay homage to the iconic decades of the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s and attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite decade attire. The entertainment includes Kenny Metcalf as Elton performing the 70's songs of Elton John, Caroline Kingsbury rocking a twist on 80's new wave music, and Blade Trip providing a blend of 90's rock angst. Visalia Pride will also feature full lineup of the Central San Joaquin Valley’s favorite drag queens including Guinness Book of World Record holder El Daña, Priscilla McNamara, Trance Former, and Millenia Decade. Food and beverages will be available to the public to purchase.
Reception Details:
Date: October 11, 2024
Time: 6pm – 8pm (The GLEAM illumination at 7:45pm)
Location: The Source LGBT+ Campus, 109 NW 2nd Ave., Visalia, CA 93291
Pride Visalia Details:
Date: October 12, 2024
Time: 11am-4pm
Location: Valley Strong Ballpark, 300 N. Giddings Street, Visalia, CA 93291
Additional background on Brian Poth and Nick Vargas:
Brian Poth, Executive Director and Nick Vargas, Director of Development and Strategy of The Source LGBT+ Center were two of the nine leaders who were selected as recipients of the 2024 James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award. The grant, in the amount of $350,000, has been used to grow and implement new services through The Source while ensuring that every LGBTQ+ individual in the area has access to the support and services they need to live healthy, fulfilling lives. In addition to the $350,000 grant, The GLEAM art project was provided to The Source as part of the 2024 James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award.
Brian Poth and Nick Vargas grew up in Tulare County but moved away to attend college. Neither had plans to come back to the Central San Joaquin Valley. Poth, an established professional actor in Los Angeles, and Vargas, a top-producing financial professional in San Francisco, enjoyed the LGBTQ+ resources and access to safe spaces that large cities provided. Yet, unfortunate circumstances brought them back to Visalia in 2015. They met through mutual friends and the idea for The Source was formed as a byproduct of their friendship.
For more information about Brian Poth or Nick Vargas or to schedule an interview with The Source, please contact Kim Batty with KM Marketing & PR at 559-816-9199. Press passes to Visalia Pride 2024 are available to media professionals. For additional information please visit: TheSourcelgbt.org/news
Contact: Kim Batty
batty.kim@gmail.com
559-816-9199
