Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society Announces 45th National Conference October 10-12, 2024
National Genealogy Society Announces Annual Conference-Virtual format
Washington, DC, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fighting Erasure: Keeping African American Genealogy and History in Focus
The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) will host its 45th Annual Genealogy Conference virtually from October 10-12, 2024. This year’s conference, themed “Fighting Erasure: Staying Visible by Keeping African American Genealogy and History in Focus,” will bring together scholars, genealogists, and enthusiasts to preserve and celebrate African American history within the broader context of American history.
Over the course of 2.5 days, the conference will feature immersive workshops and discussions designed for researchers at all levels—from beginners to advanced. These sessions will cover a wide range of genealogy and history topics, highlighting the importance of documenting and amplifying African American narratives.
Frederick Murphy, founder of History Before Us LLC and a renowned historian, will deliver the opening plenary session on Friday, October 11. His talk will focus on the critical role African American history and genealogy play in shaping the nation's past and present.
On the evening of October 11, AAHGS will present its prestigious National Awards and National Book Awards, celebrating individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to the preservation of African American history and genealogy.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of this vital conversation—registration closes October 5, 2024. Visit www.aahgs.org for more details and to secure your spot.
About AAHGS
The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Inc. is a non-profit membership organization that strives to preserve African ancestral family history, genealogy, and cultural diversity by teaching research techniques and disseminating information throughout the community. Our primary goals are to promote scholarly research, provide resources for historical and genealogical studies, create a network of persons with similar interests, and assist members in documenting their histories.
Media Contact
Michelle Oliver Evans
MichelleEvansOliver@gmail.com
Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Inc.
P.O. Box 73067, Washington, D.C. 20056-3067
www.aahgs.org
The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) will host its 45th Annual Genealogy Conference virtually from October 10-12, 2024. This year’s conference, themed “Fighting Erasure: Staying Visible by Keeping African American Genealogy and History in Focus,” will bring together scholars, genealogists, and enthusiasts to preserve and celebrate African American history within the broader context of American history.
Over the course of 2.5 days, the conference will feature immersive workshops and discussions designed for researchers at all levels—from beginners to advanced. These sessions will cover a wide range of genealogy and history topics, highlighting the importance of documenting and amplifying African American narratives.
Frederick Murphy, founder of History Before Us LLC and a renowned historian, will deliver the opening plenary session on Friday, October 11. His talk will focus on the critical role African American history and genealogy play in shaping the nation's past and present.
On the evening of October 11, AAHGS will present its prestigious National Awards and National Book Awards, celebrating individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to the preservation of African American history and genealogy.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of this vital conversation—registration closes October 5, 2024. Visit www.aahgs.org for more details and to secure your spot.
About AAHGS
The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Inc. is a non-profit membership organization that strives to preserve African ancestral family history, genealogy, and cultural diversity by teaching research techniques and disseminating information throughout the community. Our primary goals are to promote scholarly research, provide resources for historical and genealogical studies, create a network of persons with similar interests, and assist members in documenting their histories.
Media Contact
Michelle Oliver Evans
MichelleEvansOliver@gmail.com
Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Inc.
P.O. Box 73067, Washington, D.C. 20056-3067
www.aahgs.org
Contact
Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Inc.Contact
Michelle Evans Oliver
202-234-5350
aahgs.org
president@aahgs.org
Michelle Evans Oliver
202-234-5350
aahgs.org
president@aahgs.org
Categories