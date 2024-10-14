Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Inc.(AAHGS) Announces 2024 National Awards
Washington, DC, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Inc. (AAHGS) Announces 2024 National Awardees.
This year the awardees are as follows:
· Paul Edward Sluby, Sr/Jean Sampson-Scott Meritorious Achievement Award - Iredell County Library, Statesville, North Carolina
· Marsha Greenlee History Award - Dr. Edda L. Fields-Black
· Distinguished National Service Award - Sybil Williams
· Distinguished National Service Award - LaJoy Y. Mosby
· On-The-Spot Award - Karen Stewart Ross
· Certificate of Appreciation Award – National Website Development Team: Nadia Sweat, Larry Clark, Eugene Armstead, Taneya Koonce and Tamu Taylor
· Certificate of Appreciation Award - National Program Committee: Stacey G. Bell, Debbie-Ann Paige and Frances Moore
The Paul Edward Sluby, Sr./Jean Sampson-Scott Meritorious Achievement Award is the second-highest award that can be bestowed by AAHGS upon an organization(s) or person(s) who has exhibited distinguished performance through a significant and measurable contribution to African American history and/or genealogy within the past two years.
The Marcia M. Greenlee History Award is presented to a person or group for outstanding and measurable achievements in the field of African American history (e.g., history, anthropology, etc.).
The Distinguished National Service Award recognizes an AAHGS member who has provided extraordinary, dedicated service of direct benefit to the AAHGS organization at the national level.
The On-The-Spot Award is presented to a Chapter member for a recent, specific, measurable accomplishment that impacts or contributes to AAHGS's mission and goals.
The Certificate of Appreciation Award is presented to an individual or team who has contributed to AAHGS or its principles and deserves a token of thanks. The Certificate will result from an act(s) performed within two years of its presentation.
Congratulations to this year’s awardees.
About AAHGS
The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Inc. is a non-profit membership organization that strives to preserve African ancestral family history, genealogy, and cultural diversity by teaching research techniques and disseminating information throughout the community. Our primary goals are to promote scholarly research, provide resources for historical and genealogical studies, create a network of persons with similar interests, and assist members in documenting their histories.
Media Contact
Michelle Evans Oliver
MichelleEvansOliver@gmail.com
https://aahgs.org/
