New Primary Care Clinic in Wildomar, CA
Rancho Family Medical Group is proud to announce the opening of its new clinic in Wildomar, CA. The clinic will offer primary care services to the community, with Dr. Rome Walter, Dr. Anh Brewer, and Nurse Practitioner Desirae Segura leading patient care. The clinic provides a range of healthcare services, including preventive care and chronic disease management.
Wildomar, CA, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rancho Family Medical Group Expands with New Clinic in Wildomar, CA
Rancho Family Medical Group is excited to announce the opening of its newest clinic, located at 23823 Clinton Keith Rd., Ste. 102, Wildomar, CA 92595. This state-of-the-art facility will offer primary care services to the growing community of Wildomar, ensuring access to high-quality, patient-centered healthcare for local residents.
The new Wildomar clinic will be staffed by three highly experienced providers: Dr. Rome Walter, Dr. Anh Brewer, and Desirae Segura, Nurse Practitioner. Together, they bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in family medicine, offering a full range of services including preventive care, chronic disease management, and personalized treatment plans for patients of all ages.
"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Wildomar with this new clinic," said a representative from Rancho Family Medical Group. "Our mission has always been to provide compassionate, high-quality care that is easily accessible to our patients. With the addition of Dr. Walter, Dr. Brewer, and Nurse Practitioner Segura, we are confident that the Wildomar community will greatly benefit from the personalized and comprehensive care we offer."
The new clinic will provide same-day appointments, extended office hours, and telemedicine options to meet the diverse needs of the community. Rancho Family Medical Group is committed to fostering a warm, patient-friendly environment, ensuring each individual receives the best possible care tailored to their specific needs.
Clinic Information:
- Location: 23823 Clinton Keith Rd., Ste. 102, Wildomar, CA 92595
- Phone: (951) 414-8280
- Providers: Dr. Rome Walter, Dr. Anh Brewer, Desirae Segura, NP
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call the clinic at (951) 414-8280 or visit their website at www.ranchofamilymed.com.
About Rancho Family Medical Group:
Rancho Family Medical Group is dedicated to providing exceptional, patient-centered care to families in Southern California. With a network of clinics across the region, our providers are committed to offering comprehensive healthcare services with a focus on building long-term relationships with our patients.
Media Contact:
Rancho Family Medical Group
Phone: (951) 414-8280
Email: patientrelations@ranchomed.com
Website: www.ranchofamilymed.com
