Lifestyle Holidays Celebrates Owners and Members at The Event 2024
Festival featuring bands, chefs, and a Rhinestone Rodeo part of the company’s successful all-inclusive offerings.
Puerta Plata, Dominican Republic, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Over the weekend of September 27-29, Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Resort hosted nearly 3,000 owners and VIP guests at its The Event 2024 celebration. With live music, DJs, chefs, open houses and competitive sports, The Event 2024 is just one of the ways Lifestyle Holidays has made its resort complex in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, a vacation paradise.
“We love Lifestyles and go to the resort several times a year,” said Sharon Kujawski of East Hamptons, New York, a Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club member. “Everything at our annual member event has been wonderful! We went on excursions, went to socials and pool parties, and even took part in a pickleball tournament. Now, we’re looking forward for our next vacation at our home away from home.”
Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Resort includes more than 1,180 units including hotel rooms; one- and two-bedroom apartments;, two-bedroom Presidential suites; and three- to seven-bedroom villas. Members of the Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club have access to all these accommodations along with LHVC’s Luxury All-In Plan that includes VIP privileges at restaurants, bars, and other facilities; complimentary wine, beer, cocktails and other beverages; concierge staff; butler and maid service; as well as access to a private chef.
Lifestyle Holidays Real Estate owners have purchased select vacation homes, which they lease back to Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club for nine months of the year, reserving three months for personal use. These owners are guaranteed rental income during the lease period, plus Lifestyle Holidays takes care of all maintenance, freeing owners to just relax while on property. These owners also receive the highest level of membership in the Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club.
For the Event 2024, LHVR invited owners and vacation club members to excursions, dinners featuring celebrity chefs, social events with seven different bands and DJs, a pickleball tournament, open house parties and even a Rhinestone Rodeo featuring a country-western band, laser show, and dancers.
“Once again, the Lifestyles Holiday Vacation Club outdid themselves with an incredible three-day extravaganza,” said Wendy Emrich, of Pasadena, Maryland, and another Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club member. “Special gifts and exclusive dinners were accompanied by lively music, delectable cuisine, and a stunning fireworks display that illuminated the night sky. A heartfelt thank you to LHVC for orchestrating yet another unforgettable celebration!”
“Every visit to Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Resorts is an opportunity to be pampered and entertained, but The Event really takes it up a notch,” explains Markus Wischenbart, president of the Lifestyle Group, the resort’s developer. “With our Luxury All-In plan, owners and members can relax and enjoy all the resort has to offer on every visit without needing to worry about how much each meal or activity costs. Our modern approach to the all-inclusive concept emphasizes high-quality amenities, diverse recreational activities, wellness programs, and unique cultural experiences, so our guests have a seamless vacation experience.”
While similar in payment structure to cruise vacations, the LHVC’s Luxury All-In plan includes perks that usually cost extra on cruises, such as alcoholic beverages and chef-driven dining. Plus, there’s no need to take a ferry to visit the beach or go shopping. Similar to a cruise, the resort does assist guests in booking excursions with trusted local companies.
Lifestyle Holidays Resort is located in Puerto Plata, one of the earliest settlements in the New World. “It’s not just a tourist destination that came in to existence a few years ago,” Wischenbart explains. “There are many cultural and historical attractions along with natural beauty of the mountains and the Caribbean sea.”
Major attractions include the San Felipe Fortress, which dates from 1577; the Ocean World Adventure Park, where guests can swim with dolphins; and the Colonial Zone, which features Victorian-style homes with large balconies. Two nearby airports meant there’s easy air connections to major cities along the East Coast of the United States.
Lifestyle Holidays Real Estate owners as well as members of the Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club visit their Caribbean home multiple times per year. “We have made so many friends—other members, security, maids, restaurant staff, and especially the customer service representatives,” Kujawski said. “Everyone does everything to make our vacation wonderful. Customer service has stepped up to the plate and has gone above and beyond.”
About Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Resort
The Lifestyle Group is the developer and operator of the Lifestyle Holidays Hotels and Resorts, the Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club and Lifestyle Holidays Real Estate in the Dominican Republic. Located in Puerto Plata, Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Resort three Lifestyle Holidays Real Estate communities along with hotel and condominium-style properties. Members of the Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club have access to these accommodations along with LHVC’s Luxury All-In Plan that includes VIP privileges at restaurants, bars, and other facilities, complimentary wine, beer, cocktails and other beverages, concierge staff, snacks, butler and maid service, as well as complimentary room service and access to a private chef.
Contact
Judith Kennigner
317-858-8744
https://lifestyleholidaysvc.com/
The Event 2024 at Lifestyles Holidays Resort
Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club hosted members and guests at a three-day long celebration featuring bands, chefs, parties and other events.
LHVC Rhinestone Rodeo
Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club hosted members and guests at a three-day long celebration featuring bands, chefs, parties and other events. The Event included a "Rhinestone Rodeo."
LHVC The Event 2024 Celebration
Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club hosted members and guests at a three-day long celebration featuring bands, chefs, parties and other events.
