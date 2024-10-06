Aker BioMarine Launches New Website Dedicated to Krill Oil Science and Education
KrillOil.com, a new consumer website for all things related to krill oil, is launching today.
Lysaker, Norway, October 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Aker BioMarine is pleased to announce the launch of its new consumer centric, unbranded website, www.krilloil.com. A departure from the company’s traditional B2B based website geared toward businesses and experts in the dietary supplements industry, krilloil.com will serve as a hub for consumers looking to understand more about krill oil. The website will feature content around what makes krill oil a unique solution, as well as its associated health benefits, the research behind it, usage details, and much more, in a simple, consumer friendly format.
“Aker BioMarine has been at the forefront of the B2B dietary supplements industry for almost two decades, and as the global krill oil leader, we have been the voice for all things related to krill oil,” said Cashtyn Lovan, Regional Marketing Director, Aker BioMarine HHI. “Education has been a major part of our company DNA since day one and throughout the years, we have realized a greater need for being part of the consumer journey. By connecting with consumers, we are helping them make the best decisions to support their health, and we are also helping our customers.”
Customer centricity is at Aker BioMarine’s core. In an evolving industry, standing out in the marketplace is essential and the sales teams at Aker BioMarine work closely with their customers to actively support them, and the debut of krilloil.com is one of many things the company is doing.
About Aker BioMarine
Aker BioMarine is a leading human health innovator that develops krill-derived products for consumer nutrition. The company has a strong position in its industry and is the world's leading supplier of krill, the natural, powerful and health promoting source of nutrients from the pristine waters of Antarctica. Our ingredient portfolio consists of Superba Krill Oil, Lysoveta, FloraMarine, and PL+, as well as our consumer brand, Kori Krill Oil. Our innovative approach also extends into spin-offs like AION (reduce and recycle plastic waste across industries), and Understory (our protein brand). Aker BioMarine is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available at www.akerbiomarine.com
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
“Aker BioMarine has been at the forefront of the B2B dietary supplements industry for almost two decades, and as the global krill oil leader, we have been the voice for all things related to krill oil,” said Cashtyn Lovan, Regional Marketing Director, Aker BioMarine HHI. “Education has been a major part of our company DNA since day one and throughout the years, we have realized a greater need for being part of the consumer journey. By connecting with consumers, we are helping them make the best decisions to support their health, and we are also helping our customers.”
Customer centricity is at Aker BioMarine’s core. In an evolving industry, standing out in the marketplace is essential and the sales teams at Aker BioMarine work closely with their customers to actively support them, and the debut of krilloil.com is one of many things the company is doing.
About Aker BioMarine
Aker BioMarine is a leading human health innovator that develops krill-derived products for consumer nutrition. The company has a strong position in its industry and is the world's leading supplier of krill, the natural, powerful and health promoting source of nutrients from the pristine waters of Antarctica. Our ingredient portfolio consists of Superba Krill Oil, Lysoveta, FloraMarine, and PL+, as well as our consumer brand, Kori Krill Oil. Our innovative approach also extends into spin-offs like AION (reduce and recycle plastic waste across industries), and Understory (our protein brand). Aker BioMarine is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available at www.akerbiomarine.com
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Contact
Aker BioMarineContact
Lisa Miller
201-532-0312
www.akerbiomarine.com
Lisa Miller
201-532-0312
www.akerbiomarine.com
Categories