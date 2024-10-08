Mohammad A. Jallaq Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Columbus, OH, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mohamad A. Jallaq, of Columbus, Ohio, has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his exceptional contributions and achievements in the fields of consulting and business development. Recipients of this prestigious award are recognized for their achievements, credentials, contributions, and longevity in their chosen fields. They are dedicated and have worked hard to reach the pinnacle of their careers.
About Mohamad A. Jallaq
Mohamad A. Jallaq is the owner of Ohio Management and Consulting Services in Columbus, Ohio. He provides consulting services and real estate investments through his company. With over 30 years of experience in the fields of management consulting and business development, Jallaq has led numerous companies to success.
Early in his career, Jallaq honed his entrepreneurial skills as a restaurant owner, and as the owner and operator of Auto Express West as well as Westside Auto Group. He also managed two dental offices. In addition, he played a key role in developing real estate properties and corporations and served as a fund manager and principal investor for Mid Ohio Universal Investments.
Well-recognized for his contributions to the field, Jallaq has received multiple awards, including being honored as the Man of the Year for Palestine by the Sayidat Al Arth Organization in 2017. He has also received a Certificate of Achievement from the Southern Poverty Law Center, an NRCC Congressional Medal of Distinction in 2008, Community Service Award in 2006, Republican Gold Medal Award in 2003 and Wall Street Businessman of the Year Award in 2000. He recently was recognized with the Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide.
Jallaq is actively involved in his community as a leader for the Jordanian and Palestinian people. He is an appointed document certifier for the State of Palestine and has been involved with the Arab American Institute, UNICEF, National Republican Congressional Committee, and House Majority Trust's President's Dinner. A member of the Federalist Society, Jallaq has also served as the president and founder of the Prince Al Hussein Ben Abdallah II Cultural Club, president of the Ohio Chapter of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee and vice president of the Arab Americans of Central Ohio.
Mohammed received his B.S. in Business from Ohio State University. When he is not working, he enjoys traveling, flying, and swimming.
For more information, visit Mohammad A. Jallaq – Entrepreneur (mohammadajallaq.com)
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Mohamad A. Jallaq
Mohamad A. Jallaq is the owner of Ohio Management and Consulting Services in Columbus, Ohio. He provides consulting services and real estate investments through his company. With over 30 years of experience in the fields of management consulting and business development, Jallaq has led numerous companies to success.
Early in his career, Jallaq honed his entrepreneurial skills as a restaurant owner, and as the owner and operator of Auto Express West as well as Westside Auto Group. He also managed two dental offices. In addition, he played a key role in developing real estate properties and corporations and served as a fund manager and principal investor for Mid Ohio Universal Investments.
Well-recognized for his contributions to the field, Jallaq has received multiple awards, including being honored as the Man of the Year for Palestine by the Sayidat Al Arth Organization in 2017. He has also received a Certificate of Achievement from the Southern Poverty Law Center, an NRCC Congressional Medal of Distinction in 2008, Community Service Award in 2006, Republican Gold Medal Award in 2003 and Wall Street Businessman of the Year Award in 2000. He recently was recognized with the Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide.
Jallaq is actively involved in his community as a leader for the Jordanian and Palestinian people. He is an appointed document certifier for the State of Palestine and has been involved with the Arab American Institute, UNICEF, National Republican Congressional Committee, and House Majority Trust's President's Dinner. A member of the Federalist Society, Jallaq has also served as the president and founder of the Prince Al Hussein Ben Abdallah II Cultural Club, president of the Ohio Chapter of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee and vice president of the Arab Americans of Central Ohio.
Mohammed received his B.S. in Business from Ohio State University. When he is not working, he enjoys traveling, flying, and swimming.
For more information, visit Mohammad A. Jallaq – Entrepreneur (mohammadajallaq.com)
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories