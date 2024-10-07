Julius A. Kawarsky Honored as a VIP for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
New Hope, PA, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Julius A. Kawarsky of New Hope, Pennsylvania, has been named a VIP for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education, specifically in the field of music.
About Julius A. Kawarsky
Julius A. Kawarsky is a retired professor at Westminster Choir College of Rider University, providing higher education services in the musical field. With 40 years of experience, he specialized in teaching the history of American musical theater.
In 2023, Kawarsky released an album titled "Dancing in the Palm of God's Hand.” Kawarsky is affiliated with the Society of Composers, Inc. and the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers. Julius received his D.M.A. in Music Composition from Northwestern University in 1985.
In his free time, he enjoys international travel, gardening, reading, and spending time with his family.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
