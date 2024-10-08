New “Fight For Freedom” Trump Rally Anthem Gifted To Trump Campaign By California Businessman
A rally song devoted to Trump 2024 debuted today at a launch celebration in Washington, DC hosted by producer and businessman Bill O’Keeffe.
Washington, DC, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bill O'Keeffe, a businessman, veteran, and dedicated MAGA supporter of President Trump, was deeply moved by recent events threatening the former president’s life, particularly the assassination attempt in Butler, PA. Motivated by his unwavering support for the MAGA movement, O'Keeffe commissioned a powerful rally anthem titled Fight for Freedom. To debut the song, O'Keeffe traveled across the country from California to host a special launch event, attended by over 100 guests and members of the media. During the event, O'Keeffe dedicated the anthem to President Trump and granted his campaign unlimited rights to use the song as they push forward in the 2024 race.
O'Keeffe stated, "As a businessman, veteran, and proud supporter of President Trump, I felt it was time to personally show my allegiance, especially after the attempt on his life in Butler, PA. I want to help inspire and motivate the MAGA team. I'm thrilled to share the Fight for Freedom anthem, which we've created for President Trump and his campaign, and I hope it serves as a source of encouragement as he continues his path to victory."
“Fight For Freedom”
“We want our freedom and our salvation!” – Song Lyric
Listen to the anthem here: https://youtu.be/QRlP6_ruBlc
Interviews with Mr. O’Keefe are available via his press contact.
About producer and businessman Bill O’Keeffe
Bill O’Keeffe, born and resides in San Francisco, is President and CEO of several manufacturing companies; SAFTI, the leading vertically integrated, specialty fire, vandal & bullet resistant, laminated and monolithic glass and framing manufacturer in the U.S.; Titan Metal Products, a fire, smoke, hurricane, tornado, ballistic and bomb blast commercial door manufacturer; O’Keeffe’s Inc. the first square rung aluminum ladder manufacturer.
Bill is considered the "Father" of fire-rated glazing in the U.S. by being the first to introduce a wireless fire-rated glazing, first to develop a safe wired-glass to meet the highest safety standards of Cat. II requirements, and first to manufacture fire-rated glazing in the U.S. providing low-cost tempered products, to name just a few. He is a well-known industry expert in structural, mechanical, electrical and a variety of engineering disciplines. Currently working on a patent pending SentriWall.com
Bill O’Keeffe’s other companies include:
Pickax, www.titanmetalproducts.com, www.okeeffes.com, I'm Charlie Walker, www.sentriwall.com, Final Resting, and www.safti.com.
Contact
Sue Zoldak
202-306-3012
Email for media credentials of launch event.
