Houston-Based Business Supports 9,000 Power Restoration Workers After Helene and Pivots to Meet Milton
Houston-Based Emergency Response Company Mobilizes to Support 9,000 Power Restoration Workers Across the Carolinas and Florida in Back-to-Back Hurricanes
Houston, TX, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- While deployed at seven strategic locations across the Carolinas, Lodging Solutions and Industrial Tent Systems (ITS) will serve more than 18K meals daily and provide laundry and sleeping quarters for 9,000 crew members. Basecamps flex in size from 3,000 down to 125 people.
Lodging Solutions and ITS, the nation’s largest asset-owned company in emergency (preparedness or disaster) response, is deployed at the request of one of the nation’s largest energy providers for the restoration work in the Carolinas and Florida.
Their purpose is to mobilize and provide logistics for linemen, vegetation crews and support personnel for power restoration following natural disasters. Along with food, shelter, and laundry, the company provides security for the crews at basecamp. Presently holding a strong presence in the Carolinas, they are mobilizing to Florida for Milton.
About Lodging Solutions and Industrial Tent Systems
Lodging Solutions and Industrial Tents (the companies of Bolton Holdings) specialize in turnkey temporary structures, the utmost in comfortable mobile lodging, and versatile base camps — plus 24/7 rapid response and deployment for various industries and needs nationwide. Call us at 888.995.4044 if you want safer, faster and better outcomes.
