Howes Products Inducts Farmer Veteran Coalition Into Howes Hall of Fame
N. Kingstown, RI, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Howes Products, a leading provider of high-quality fuel additives and lubricants, is proud to announce the induction of the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) into the prestigious Howes Hall of Fame. The induction celebrates the Coalition's outstanding work in supporting veterans who are involved in farming and agriculture.
"The Farmer Veteran Coalition has been instrumental in empowering veterans through agriculture, providing them with the skills, resources, and community they need to succeed in farming,” said Rob Howes, President of Howes Products who expressed his admiration for the FVC's mission and achievements. “Their dedication to helping veterans transition from military to civilian life through farming is truly commendable. We are honored to recognize their efforts and welcome them into the Howes Hall of Fame."
Founded in 2009, the Farmer Veteran Coalition is a national nonprofit organization of more than 50,000 members that assists veterans in their transition from military service to careers in the agriculture sector and those starting their own farms and ranches. The FVC provides education, resources, and support to veterans who aspire to work in agriculture, including a toll-free number for technical assistance, helping them to become successful farmers. The organization also offers a Fellowship Fund, a small grant program that assists in providing needed items for their operations. Additionally, it operates the Homegrown by Heroes labeling program, which certifies veteran-owned agricultural products and identifies producers on MarketMaker, an online platform selling direct to consumers.
Looking to the future, the Farmer Veteran Coalition plans to expand its reach by launching new programs and initiatives aimed at increasing access to land, capital, markets, and careers and mentoring for veteran farmers. The organization is also focused on building a robust network of partnerships with agricultural businesses and institutions and veteran sectors to create more opportunities for veterans in the agricultural space.
Jeanette Lombardo, CEO of the Farmer Veteran Coalition, expressed her gratitude for the recognition. "Being inducted into the Howes Hall of Fame is a tremendous honor for our organization. It underscores the importance of our mission and the impact we are making on the lives of veteran farmers and their families across the country. We are committed to continuing our work, expanding our programs, and supporting even more veterans in their agricultural endeavors."
Howes Products, founded in 1920, has a long-standing reputation for producing high-quality fuel additives and lubricants that enhance engine performance and longevity. The company's Hall of Fame honors individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the community, industry, or environment. The induction of the Farmer Veteran Coalition reflects Howes Products' commitment to supporting those who serve and America's agricultural future.
For more information about Howes Products and the Farmer Veteran Coalition, please visit www.howesproducts.com and www.farmvetco.org.
Media Contact: Richard Guida
Marketing Communications Manager
Howes Products
617-849-2479
rguida@howesproducts.com
