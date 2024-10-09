Mortgage Professional Associates Expands Into Austin Market with Award-Winning Branch Manager Christina Beitler
Mortgage Professional Associates is expanding into the Austin market, with Christina Beitler leading the initiative as Branch Manager. Christina, awarded the 2023 Austin Board of Realtors Affiliate of the Year, brings over 15 years of experience and will build a team of top-producing loan originators. This expansion is key to MPA’s growth strategy, with Christina set to foster MPA’s culture of excellence in Austin’s thriving real estate market.
Austin, TX, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mortgage Professional Associates (MPA Home Loans) is excited to announce its expansion into the Austin market, a key element of the company’s growth vision. Leading this strategic initiative is Christina Beitler, the 2023 Austin Board of Realtors Affiliate of the Year. Christina brings over 15 years of mortgage industry expertise and will serve as Branch Manager for MPA’s new Austin location, building a top-producing team and fostering the culture of excellence that defines MPA.
This expansion marks a significant step forward for MPA, as the Austin market plays a pivotal role in the company’s plan for continued success. Christina’s award-winning service and leadership align perfectly with MPA’s mission of providing tailored mortgage solutions and five-star client experiences.
“I’m honored to be part of MPA’s growth story as we establish a strong presence in Austin,” said Christina. “This city is thriving, and I’m thrilled to be leading the charge with a team that will help even more people achieve their homeownership dreams. MPA’s commitment to excellence, along with my passion for helping clients, makes this a perfect fit.”
In addition to her leadership role, Christina brings extensive knowledge of mortgage programs, including FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo, and conventional loans. Her reputation as a trusted advisor and her recognition as the Austin Board of Realtors Affiliate of the Year in 2023 speak to her dedication and outstanding service.
“We are thrilled to have Christina at the helm of our Austin expansion,” said Michael Proctor, CEO of Mortgage Professional Associates. “Her award-winning track record, combined with her passion for helping people, makes her the ideal person to lead our efforts in this rapidly growing market. Austin is an integral part of MPA’s future, and Christina’s leadership will be key to our success.”
Christina lives in Liberty Hill with her husband and two children. A local Austinite and serial entrepreneur, she has a deep-rooted passion for helping people achieve the American Dream through homeownership.
Mortgage Professional Associates currently serves clients in Texas, California, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Florida. For more information about MPA Home Loans or to inquire about career opportunities in the Austin branch, visit mpahomeloans.com.
Michael Proctor
(866) 327-8684
https://www.mpahomeloans.com
