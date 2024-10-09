Mortgage Professional Associates Expands Into Austin Market with Award-Winning Branch Manager Christina Beitler

Mortgage Professional Associates is expanding into the Austin market, with Christina Beitler leading the initiative as Branch Manager. Christina, awarded the 2023 Austin Board of Realtors Affiliate of the Year, brings over 15 years of experience and will build a team of top-producing loan originators. This expansion is key to MPA’s growth strategy, with Christina set to foster MPA’s culture of excellence in Austin’s thriving real estate market.