Northpoint Recovery Appoints James "Stokes" Aitken as Chief Executive Officer and Director
Boise, ID, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Northpoint Recovery Holdings, LLC is excited to announce the appointment of James "Stokes" Aitken as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director. Stokes, who has served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since March 2024, will now use his over 17 years of leadership experience in the healthcare sector to lead Northpoint Recovery in its mission to save lives and restore relationships by offering high-quality behavioral healthcare services across the northwest United States. Northpoint operates 18 adult inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment facilities and adolescent Imagine by Northpoint mental healthcare facilities in Idaho, Washington, Colorado, and Nebraska.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have Stokes Aitken take the helm as CEO of Northpoint Recovery,” said Davis Griffin, Chairman of Northpoint. “His strategic vision, deep understanding of our organizational values, and proven track record of driving growth give us great confidence in his ability to lead Northpoint as it continues to grow and make a meaningful impact in the lives of those we serve."
Prior to joining Northpoint, Aitken held senior executive roles, including Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Development Officer, at another leading behavioral healthcare organization. Under his leadership, that company expanded from a single facility to 40 healthcare facilities and 15 real estate properties, including over 550 inpatient beds and 800 employees. In his new role as CEO, Aitken will focus on expanding Northpoint Recovery’s services, improving patient care outcomes, and fostering continued growth.
"This organization has a remarkable team and I have been deeply inspired by the conviction, heart, and humility that each individual embodies," said Aitken. "Adult behavioral health and adolescent mental health care continue to be two of the largest issues our country faces. Together, we will continue to build on the strong foundation we’ve created, staying true to these values as we help ensure that Northpoint continues to offer flexible, affordable, and effective addiction treatment options to individuals and families on their path to recovery in the communities we serve."
Northpoint Recovery provides high-quality, evidence-based treatment for adults and adolescents struggling with addiction and mental health challenges. Patients receive medically supervised care in high-quality, well-appointed, and comfortable facilities during their treatment. Imagine by Northpoint was created to solve the overwhelming need for high-acuity adolescent and teen mental health services. Imagine by Northpoint provides PHP and IOP services for adolescents and teens between the ages of 12-17 years old.
About Northpoint Recovery Holdings, LLC
Northpoint Recovery Holdings LLC, a portfolio company of Atigun Capital Partners and Empeiria Capital Management, is dedicated to providing integrated behavioral health care to patients across the continuum of substance use and mental health treatment. Northpoint is unique for its focus on outpatient care, alumni aftercare services, and high-quality patient outcomes. For more information about Northpoint Recovery, visit https://www.northpointholdings.com.
