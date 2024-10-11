Faye H. Harris Honored as a VIP for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Hamiliton, AL, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Faye H. Harris of Hamilton, Alabama, has been named a VIP for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in publishing, literature, and education.
About Faye H. Harris
Faye H. Harris is a newspaper columnist and retired English literature teacher. Her columns, which focus on engaging storytelling and insightful commentary, are featured in 18 different newspapers across the United States.
“I have made presentations on writing and storytelling in over four states in the midwest and west and continue to do so. People especially enjoy my readings because I take on the person who is doing the talking...and this seems to engage the people to 'enter' the story,” said Harris.
In addition to her role as a columnist, Harris is also an author and artist. She has written several books and enjoys painting and walking in her free time.
Harris received her Master of Arts in Education from Sienna Heights College and completed additional education at Michigan State University.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
