Zombie Bash - Halloween Fundraiser to Raise Hopes and Homes
Casas Por Cristo and The Camino Real Rotary Club are hosting a fundraiser to provide homes for the homeless.
Tempe, AZ, October 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Halloween Fundraiser to Raise Hopes and Homes.
Casas Por Cristo and The Rotary Club are hosting a Halloween Bash to raise hope and funding for homes for needy families.
What: Zombie Charity Bash
When: Friday, October 25 – 6:30pm-9:30pm
Where: Fate Brewing (Tempe)
201 E. Southern Avenue
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tickets: $150 (includes food, drinks, raffle ticket and donation)
Halloween is going to be extra special this year thanks to Casas Por Cristo and the Rotary Club. The Zombie Bash offers a chance to make a truly meaningful impact. Proceeds from the event will go directly to support Casas Por Cristo, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing safe housing for families across the U.S.-Mexico border and beyond.
"The Zombie Charity Bash is a celebration of community generosity. Guests will have a night of spooky fun, great food and drink, while contributing to families in need. We’re going to Raise the Dead and Raise Hope!" said Jim McManus, Zombie Charity Bash organizer.
Event Highlights:
- Zombie Costume Contest: Winners with the best “undead look” will be crowned King or Queen of the night and walk away with special prizes.
- Raffle Extravaganza: One lucky attendee will win the Grand Prize, a Private Airplane Ride. Additional raffle prizes include exclusive spooky survival kits, gift baskets, and more.
About Casas por Cristo:
Casas por Cristo is committed being a beacon of hope families, providing safety, stability, and a brighter future. Casas por Cristo has built more than 5,000 homes for families in need in regions where housing is scarce. Their work is supported by volunteers and donors who believe in compassion and the power of community.
About Rotary Club:
The Rotary Club of Camino Real is part of an international organization committed to service, integrity, and goodwill. Through a variety of community projects, the Rotary Club helps improve the lives of people locally and globally. “We’re honored to support Casas por Cristo, and through this exciting event, we hope to unite our community in raising funds for an incredible cause. It’s a great reminder that we can have fun while doing good."
Purchase tickets at Eventbrite:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zombie-bash-tickets-1037261917317?aff=oddtdtcreator
Contact Information:
Rotary Club & Casas por Cristo
Jim McManus
(480) 343-3377
jmac2507@gmail.com
