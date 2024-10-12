AKA Foundation Makes Strides to Combat Our Health Crisis Through Empowerment
Harrisburg, PA, October 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The AKA Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, Inc., in partnership with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Epsilon Sigma Omega Chapter, will host the 4th Annual It’s About You Community Health and Wellness Expo on Saturday, October 12, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Harrisburg.
This grassroots outreach with local health partners and the community will be an upbeat, positive, informative and fun day. The Expo will include health presentations by physicians and other health care professionals, that will provide opportunities for meaningful interaction. Free health screenings, mobile vaccine clinic, mammogram scheduling will be available as well as more than 30 community health and wellness resource exhibitors, who will provide one-on-one engaging and interactive discussions, and demonstrations. Healthy snack samples, door prizes, giveaways, fitness sessions including yoga, afrocardio dance, physical therapy and children fitness activities, massage therapy, round out the offerings. There will also be a Survivor Stroll to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Survivors will be honored with breakfast and a walk on the pink carpet.
Susan Simms Marsh the Community Health and Wellness Expo Chair and AKA Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, Inc. said, “Our goal is to reach 500 men, women and children throughout Dauphin County, particularly the Harrisburg community. Women are nurturers and often put themselves and their wellbeing last. The It’s About You – Community Health and Wellness Expo will arm families in the Greater Harrisburg community with information and resources to make their health a priority and provide a positive impact on their health outcomes. Knowledge is power.”
The Expo will include information on breast health, mental health, men’s health, women’s health, dental health, gynecological and colon health. A vast array of information will be available on nutrition, caregiver resources, prescription drugs, smoking cessation and vaping, domestic violence as well as many other health related topics. There is something for everyone and all ages.
People in Harrisburg who want to start or continue their health journey won’t want to miss this unique event.
Contact
AKA Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, Inc.Contact
Gail Davis
717-877-6454
akafoundationofcentralpa.com/2024-expo/
