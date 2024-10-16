Leadership Expert Kisha Wynter Equips Women to Unlock Their Full Potential for Unmatched Professional Growth

Kisha Wynter’s new book, “Your Power Unleashed: How Savvy Women Use Courage to Get Promoted, Get Paid, and Find Fulfillment,” equips women to excel in corporate environments. Drawing from her DIVA Method®, Wynter offers practical strategies to overcome imposter syndrome, navigate office politics, and build influential networks. Designed for women of all backgrounds seeking career success, the book provides a roadmap to achieving promotions, higher pay, and professional fulfillment.