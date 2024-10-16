Leadership Expert Kisha Wynter Equips Women to Unlock Their Full Potential for Unmatched Professional Growth
Kisha Wynter’s new book, “Your Power Unleashed: How Savvy Women Use Courage to Get Promoted, Get Paid, and Find Fulfillment,” equips women to excel in corporate environments. Drawing from her DIVA Method®, Wynter offers practical strategies to overcome imposter syndrome, navigate office politics, and build influential networks. Designed for women of all backgrounds seeking career success, the book provides a roadmap to achieving promotions, higher pay, and professional fulfillment.
Stamford, CT, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Leadership consultant and creator of the DIVA Method®, Kisha Wynter, is excited to announce the release of her transformative new book, “Your Power Unleashed: How Savvy Women Use Courage to Get Promoted, Get Paid, and Find Fulfillment.” Available in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats, Wynter's practical guide is designed to help women, thrive in the corporate world by unlocking their full potential and achieving success. She is particularly careful to include a nuanced focus on the intersectional needs of women from diverse backgrounds.
“Your Power Unleashed” is not just a practical guide; it’s a call to action for women who are ready to take control of their careers and lives. Wynter draws from her vast experience as an executive coach and leadership expert to deliver actionable strategies that equip women to break through barriers, overcome self-doubt, and strategically advance in their careers. “For women eager to take control of their road to career success - and men ready to insist on gender equality - this is a must-read,” says BookLife by Publishers Weekly.
Through her signature DIVA Method®, Wynter addresses the complex challenges women face in navigating workplace dynamics, while offering readers the tools they need to build resilience, increase visibility, and cultivate powerful networks of mentors and sponsors. Whether you're aiming for a promotion, negotiating for better pay, or seeking fulfillment in your work, this book offers a roadmap for success.
Key Insights from the Book Include:
- Breaking free from fear and unlocking newfound confidence to excel.
- Navigating organizational politics with practical tools to increase influence and build key allies.
- Developing a robust network of advocates, mentors, and sponsors to propel your career.
- Safeguarding yourself from professional landmines while leveraging your unique strengths to succeed in the workplace.
Wynter, a former HR leader for General Electric’s prestigious Corporate Audit Staff program (Americas) and a paradigm-shifting expert on women in leadership, provides a clear and accessible approach to professional development. The transformative DIVA Method® has impacted hundreds of women globally, and now, “Your Power Unleashed” makes it available to anyone ready to own their greatness, advocate for themselves, and thrive professionally.
About the Author:
Kisha Wynter is a distinguished leadership consultant, executive coach, speaker, and author known for her groundbreaking work in fostering inclusive corporate cultures. She has collaborated with numerous organizations to ensure that workplaces thrive by supporting talent from all backgrounds. Wynter’s deep expertise in leadership development, particularly for women, is evident in her innovative DIVA Method®—a framework that has equipped thousands of women to unlock their potential and achieve success in their careers.
Book Details:
- Title: “Your Power Unleashed: How Savvy Women Use Courage to Get Promoted, Get Paid, and Find Fulfillment”
- Author: Kisha Wynter
- Publisher: Bublish, Inc.
- eBook ISBN: 9781647048297 | Price: $9.99
- Paperback ISBN: 9781647048303 | Price: $17.99
- Hardcover ISBN: 9781647048327 | Price: $27.99
- Audiobook ISBN: 9781647048310 | Price: $15.99
For more information about Kisha Wynter, her work, and “Your Power Unleashed,” visit www.yourpowerunleashed.org/booklaunch. To learn more about Bublish, Inc. and its publishing services, visit bublish.com.
Contact
Kathy Meis
Kisha Wynter
www.yourpowerunleashed.org/booklaunch
Kisha Wynter
www.yourpowerunleashed.org/booklaunch
