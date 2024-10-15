Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. Anurag Sharma Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Middletown
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified hematologist-oncologist Anurag Sharma, MD.
Ridge, NY, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified hematologist-oncologist Anurag Sharma, MD. Dr. Sharma will see patients at 419 East Main Street, Suite 203, Middletown, NY 10940.
“Dr. Sharma shares our passion for providing exceptional, personalized oncology care with a patient-centered focus,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “His addition to our Middletown team allows us to bring more exceptional care closer to our patients across New York. Welcome aboard, Dr. Sharma!”
Before joining NYCBS, Dr. Sharma served as the Director of the Cardio-Oncology Program at New York Presbyterian Westchester and held the position of assistant clinical professor of medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. He has a specific focus on breast cancer, in addition to treating a variety of hematology and oncology diagnosis. Dr. Sharma earned his medical degree from the Government Medical College in Amritsar, India, before completing his residency in internal medicine at New York Medical College. He furthered his training with a hematology and oncology fellowship at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. A member of both the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Society of Hematology, Dr. Sharma's research has been published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
“I was drawn to NYCBS’s vision of expanding access to centralized, state-of-the-art cancer treatment throughout New York State,” said Dr. Sharma. “I admire its focus on community impact, bringing world-class experts and cutting-edge facilities directly to patients’ doors.”
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Sharma, please call 845-561-6100.
Sarah Gould, Communications Director
631-574-8360
