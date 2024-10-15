Unplugged Collective Launches to Redefine Experiential Networking with Inaugural Event "Strangers No More" During New York Advertising Week 2024
New York, NY, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Unplugged Collective, a new initiative in the advertising and media sector, has announced the launch of its inaugural event, “Strangers No More,” which took place during New York Advertising Week 2024 at The Stranger, NYC. The event marks the beginning of a series designed to offer new networking experiences at industry events throughout the year.
“Strangers No More” was hosted by EX.CO, with co-hosts including Seedtag, Cognitiv, Sigma Software Group, AppLovin, Telly TV, and LOST iN. The event attracted over 600 attendees from various sectors of the advertising and media industry, including professionals from IPG, OMD, PHD Media, Hearts and Sciences, GroupM, Publicis, Havas, Formula 1, Movado, Chanel, L’Oreal, and Anheuser-Busch.
The event featured several interactive elements, including tarot readings, karaoke, and blackjack, as well as a giveaway of 15 Telly TV Golden Tickets.
Mike Richter, Co-Founder & CEO of Unplugged Collective, stated, “We’re aiming to bring a fresh approach to networking that goes beyond transactional connections. Our goal is to create experiences where relationships can grow and opportunities can flourish.”
Unplugged Collective plans to host similar events at major industry gatherings throughout the year. The company’s founding team, which includes Michael Richter (CEO), James Altschuler (COO), Erica Fieldman (CMO), and Keith Weisberg (CPO), brings experience from companies such as Condé Nast, Vice Media Group, Jukin Media, Trusted Media Brands, TEGNA, Google, Amazon, Yelp, Qortex, and Apple.
Erica Fieldman, Chief Marketing Officer, noted, “Our team’s diverse industry experience allows us to create events that resonate with both hosts and attendees.”
For more information about future events, visit www.unpluggedcollective.com.
About Unplugged Collective:
Unplugged Collective organizes experiential networking events for the advertising and media sector, aiming to foster connections through immersive experiences at industry events throughout the year.
Erica Fieldman
702-375-0323
unpluggedcollective.com
