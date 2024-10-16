EVSTAR and Advanced Technical Services Elevate EV Charging Solutions with Reliable Extended Warranty Program
Ashburn, VA, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- EVSTAR, a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator, and Advanced Technical Services (ATS) have established a partnership designed to enhance the reliability of EV charging solutions by offering the industry’s first A+ Insurance underwritten extended warranty program. This collaboration addresses significant warranty coverage gaps in the EV charging industry and, by protecting against out-of-pocket warranty claim costs, ensures customer satisfaction.
“We are very happy with our relationship with EVSTAR. They have been responsive to all our inquiries and requests for quotes. We are confident this will be a growing and beneficial relationship for both parties for many years to come,” said David Vikartofsky President and COO of Advanced Technical Services.
As a leader in electronic remanufacturing and repair, ATS brings over 40 years of experience and a strong commitment to “Total Customer Satisfaction.” By leveraging ATS’s expertise in remanufacturing and repair, EVSTAR can ensure that our Extended Warranty Program for EV chargers is not only properly backed but also effective in delivering the highest uptime for charging devices. This partnership is designed to eliminate confusion and finger-pointing in warranty claims, ensuring that funds are always available to repair or replace EV charging stations.
By combining EVSTAR's financial security and ATS’s industry expertise, this partnership is set to drive innovation and reliability in EV charging solutions, ensuring that our partners can focus on enlightening their customers without the burden of financial risk.
About Advanced Technical Services (ATS)
Advanced Technical Services (ATS) is a leader in electronic remanufacturing and repair, dedicated to providing high-quality solutions across various industries. With a focus on customer satisfaction and sustainability, ATS has remanufactured over 30 million electronic devices, ensuring longevity and environmental responsibility in technology.
About EVSTAR
EVSTAR is a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator dedicated to delivering financially secure products backed by AM Best A-rated global insurance carriers. With a team of industry experts, EVSTAR aims to offload financial exposure for partners, enabling them to concentrate on growth and customer engagement while ensuring the highest levels of service and uptime for EV charging devices.
“We are very happy with our relationship with EVSTAR. They have been responsive to all our inquiries and requests for quotes. We are confident this will be a growing and beneficial relationship for both parties for many years to come,” said David Vikartofsky President and COO of Advanced Technical Services.
As a leader in electronic remanufacturing and repair, ATS brings over 40 years of experience and a strong commitment to “Total Customer Satisfaction.” By leveraging ATS’s expertise in remanufacturing and repair, EVSTAR can ensure that our Extended Warranty Program for EV chargers is not only properly backed but also effective in delivering the highest uptime for charging devices. This partnership is designed to eliminate confusion and finger-pointing in warranty claims, ensuring that funds are always available to repair or replace EV charging stations.
By combining EVSTAR's financial security and ATS’s industry expertise, this partnership is set to drive innovation and reliability in EV charging solutions, ensuring that our partners can focus on enlightening their customers without the burden of financial risk.
About Advanced Technical Services (ATS)
Advanced Technical Services (ATS) is a leader in electronic remanufacturing and repair, dedicated to providing high-quality solutions across various industries. With a focus on customer satisfaction and sustainability, ATS has remanufactured over 30 million electronic devices, ensuring longevity and environmental responsibility in technology.
About EVSTAR
EVSTAR is a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator dedicated to delivering financially secure products backed by AM Best A-rated global insurance carriers. With a team of industry experts, EVSTAR aims to offload financial exposure for partners, enabling them to concentrate on growth and customer engagement while ensuring the highest levels of service and uptime for EV charging devices.
Contact
EVSTARContact
Holly Audiss
855-838-7827
evstar.com
Holly Audiss
855-838-7827
evstar.com
Categories