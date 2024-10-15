True Nopal Cactus Water Expands Distribution to 2,362 Walmart Stores
Scottsdale, AZ, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- True Nopal, the original cactus water™ and creator of the category, is proud to announce its expanded distribution across Walmart stores nationwide. Starting in November, True Nopal’s original 33.8oz prickly pear cactus water will be available in an additional 914 Walmart locations, bringing the total distribution to 2,362 stores coast-to-coast.
Founder and CEO, Tom Zummo, shared his excitement about the expansion: “Expanding our presence in Walmart is a significant achievement for us. It reflects the growing consumer interest in healthier beverage alternatives, and we’re thrilled to bring True Nopal cactus water to even more people across the country.”
Zummo continued, “Since we pioneered the cactus water category in 2014, it’s been inspiring to see how much awareness and interest has grown. True Nopal is all about purity and simplicity—we focus on delivering a clean, refreshing product made with just a few organic and natural ingredients with no added sugars or sweeteners.”
Reflecting on the partnership with Walmart, Zummo added, “We’re excited to continue working with Walmart to meet the increasing demand for better hydration options. By expanding into more stores, we’re able to provide consumers with a unique and healthy beverage that truly stands out on the shelf.”
For more information or to find a retailer near you, visit www.truenopal.com.
About True Nopal:
True Nopal, True Nopal is a healthy beverage corporation based in Scottsdale Arizona and operates under the parent company True Nopal Ventures Inc. The company specializes in producing Non GMO Project verified all natural and USDA Organic ready-to drink beverages crafted from the fruit of the prickly pear cactus. True Nopal cactus water is low in calories, naturally hydrating, and made from all-natural and organic ingredients. Packed with electrolytes, potassium, and magnesium, it offers a clean, refreshing fruit flavor without any added sugars or sweeteners. Committed to quality and wellness, True Nopal’s beverages are designed to offer a “better for you” alternative without compromising taste and the integrity of the fruit. Passionate about environmental responsibility, True Nopal also prioritizes practices that are sustainable and beneficial for the planet and strives to preserve its natural resources.
