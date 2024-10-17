Dear Flor Launches First Line of Vegan, Filipino-Flavored Cannabis Edibles in the U.S.
Filipina-owned company celebrates Filipino culture through unique cannabis edibles now available for online purchase.
New York, NY, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dear Flor, the first independent, Filipino, and woman-owned cannabis company making vegan edibles with 100% Filipino flavors, is proud to announce the launch of its online sales for adults 21 and over. With four uniquely crafted products, Dear Flor brings rich and diverse Filipino flavors to the world of cannabis edibles:
Dear Flor Ube Boba: 5mg THC : 3 mg CBN – An indulgent (but not too sweet) gummy for that last best bite before bedtime.
Dear Flor Buko Pandan: 5mg THC : 5 mg CBD – A calming and refreshing blend that brings the freshness of young coconut with the herbal, vanilla notes of pandan to every bite.
Dear Flor Calamansi: 5mg THC : 5 mg CBG – A zesty twist with a hint of citrus that packs a punch.
Dear Flor Mango: 5mg THC – Dive into the tropical, sun-ripened taste of the Philippines’ national fruit.
For people interested in trying all four flavors, Dear Flor has also launched the Halo-Halo variety pack. The word halo-halo means “mix-mix” in Tagalog and is the name of a popular shaved ice dessert in the Philippines.
“At Dear Flor, we’re on a mission to share Filipino culture one flavor at a time, and taking our gummies national is just the start,” said Lisa Angulo Reid, CEO of Dear Flor. “As a proud Filipina-owned business, we’re excited to introduce these authentic flavors in a new way, while providing a vegan-friendly and high-quality option for cannabis consumers.”
The products retail for $30 per pack online, but for Filipino American History Month, all orders are 20% off until the end of October.
For more information, please visit http://dearflor.com or follow @lovedearflor on Instagram and TikTok. For media inquiries, contact kumusta@dearflor.com.
About Dear Flor
Dear Flor is an independent, Filipina-owned company with a simple mission: to share Filipino culture with the world, one flavor at a time. Founded by Lisa Angulo Reid and Brian Reid, Dear Flor is the first line of cannabis gummies that are 100% vegan with 100% Filipino flavors. Dear Flor is the first cannabis company to sponsor a major league sports team in the US – the company is proud jersey sponsors of the Bay Area Breakers and the California Black Bears, two Major League Pickleball Challenger Level teams that are majority Asian-owned. For more information, contact kumusta@dearflor.com.
URL: http://dearflor.com
Insta/TikTok: @lovedearflor
About Dear Flor
Dear Flor is an independent, Filipina-owned company with a simple mission: to share Filipino culture with the world, one flavor at a time. Founded by Lisa Angulo Reid and Brian Reid, Dear Flor is the first line of cannabis gummies that are 100% vegan with 100% Filipino flavors. Dear Flor is the first cannabis company to sponsor a major league sports team in the US – the company is proud jersey sponsors of the Bay Area Breakers and the California Black Bears, two Major League Pickleball Challenger Level teams that are majority Asian-owned. For more information, contact kumusta@dearflor.com.
Contact
Lisa Angulo Reid
(917) 382-0488
https://dearflor.com
