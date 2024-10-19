LITT LIVE (Formerly Dash Radio) Revamps Rhythmic Channel “The City”
“The City” is Under New Management
Los Angeles, CA, October 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Los Angeles, CA - Michael Coquia, the SVP of LITT Live is leading a major initiative to revamp the LITT Live Channel “The City.”
It’s been almost 10 years since "The City" was launched on Dash Radio (now LITT Live). The goal was to be the rhythmic channel that mimicked the vibe and pulse of a City. Now with new direction from Cory Giles, a former Program Director and DJ/personality with over 5 years of on-air experience, and LITT’s Senior Vice President Michael Coquia, the duo hopes to escalate the City to a new era of programming.
"The City" is set to re-launch on November 4 at 8 AM EST with the morning drive show “Maroc In The Morning” hosted by Hala Maroc (Kitchen Talk, Formerly Foxy99). The channel will also feature mix shows from Grammy nominated producer Bangladesh and well-known Radio personality Hip Hop Mike (Formerly Hot 97). To usher in the re-launch, there will be a special “Welcome to The City” All Mix Weekend featuring DJs from cities all around the country starting November 2nd.
Cory says, “One goal of The City is to create a fun radio alternative in the Hip Hop & R&B space that’s truly for the Culture.” Expect to experience not only great radio but also great storytelling from the airwaves down to the digital content. LITT Live has over 80+ Channels, boosting over 21 million active listeners monthly.
Listeners can tune in to The City globally on the LITT Live App.
About The City -
The City is a rhythmic radio channel on LITT Live that is the home of today’s hottest Hip Hop & R&B.
About LITT Live -
LITT Live is an innovative digital radio platform delivering live music, talk, and entertainment to millions of listeners worldwide. With a commitment to interactivity and unique user experiences, LITT Live offers exclusive content, powerful engagement tools, and cutting-edge technology to revolutionize how people listen to and interact with radio.
Media Contact:
Brent Thompson
Admin@TheLITTGroup.com
Cory Giles
Cory@CoryGiles.com
