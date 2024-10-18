To Commemorate 50th Anniversary of Their Debut Album Crack the Sky Launches Official Biography: "All Things Crack" by Tyson Koska
Quirky, edgy, smart – like the band itself – this is the story of Crack the Sky.
Baltimore, MD, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In 1975, Crack the Sky, an unknown band from Weirton, WV, released their first album to critical acclaim and a nearly unaware public. In Baltimore, however, it went completely different. Radio stations picked it up and people became absorbed. They sold out show after show in 1976, and then, nothing happened.
For the next 50-years, Crack the Sky released albums, they sometimes broke up and changed their players, but they always remained a staple in the Baltimore music scene - and nowhere else.
In 2015, Rolling Stone magazine listed their first album among the "50 Greatest Prog Rock Albums of All Time." And to this day, Crack the Sky continues to create music and sell out shows in their adoptive home. How does an out-of-town band hit it so big in one limited market and remain a staple for half a century?
"All Things Crack" the band's official biography by author Tyson Koska is based on hundreds of interview hours, contains dozens of pictures, and recounts stories that have never been heard. It explores this band's odd history through the voices of the original and subsequent members through a story that unfolds as a 50-year conversation interspersed with lyrics and melody.
The biography's First Edition has been limited to 500 copies, all hand-numbered and signed. Copies are available at www.AllThingsCrack.com.
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-lists/50-greatest-prog-rock-albums-of-all-time-78793/
Contact
Tyson Koska
410-530-3646
www.allthingscrack.com
