Theresa Tremmel-Anderson Named a Woman of the Month for September 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Sussex, WI, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Theresa Tremmel-Anderson of Sussex, Wisconsin, was named a woman of the month for September 2024 for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of trucking. She will be included in the fall 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Theresa Tremmel-Anderson
Theresa Tremmel-Anderson is the owner of Tremmel-Anderson Trucking located in Sussex, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive range of trucking services for jobs such as heavy excavating, broken concrete hauling, broken asphalt hauling, aggregate & tonnage hauling, paving, demolition, snow removal, and milling/grinding.
Exposed to the trucking industry at an early age, Theresa’s parents established the business in Sussex, Wisconsin in 1968. Theresa has owned and operated the business for over 38 years. “I went into business with my mother at 16 years old. She changed her company name to Bonnie Tremmel & Daughter Trucking. My mom guided me and helped to instill in me valuable business ethics and a strong grounded faith in GOD! At 19, I decided to buy my mother out and become the sole owner. That is when Theresa Tremmel Trucking was born.”
In 2001, Theresa created a second trucking company and Tremmel-Anderson Trucking was developed to incorporate her children Crystal & Chad who also had the passion for the construction industry. Crystal has always shown interest in the business, and she became a partner when she turned 18. Crystal's ambition and drive have earned a solid place in the industry. Theresa’s son Chad was also made partner. At the age of 16, he demonstrated his love for trucking. He was checking in trucks on MEGA DOT state highway projects as well as keeping trucks in safety compliance. Then, at age 18, Chad obtained his CDL and started driving a dump truck. He continues to demonstrate his passion by driving daily on job sites.
Throughout the years, Tremmel-Anderson has developed an expanded network of other dependable truck brokers, which gives her access to more than 100 plus trucks when combined with her own fleet. She credits her success to being a strong leader and her commitment to those she works with. Tremmel-Anderson is well respected throughout the industry, by both truck owners & prime contractors alike.
As a woman of strong faith, Tremmel-Anderson makes many of her trucker’s part of her extended family and instills a good work ethic. “I work hard to make sure that every situation can be as positive as possible. Accountability & discipline as well as a structured workplace make a great balance between truckers & customers,” said Tremmel-Anderson.
Theresa is actively involved in the community and has worked with the DOT to design and improve the state-used CRCS. She has mentored many minority companies and is a member of NAMC. In addition to being named the Woman of the Month for September 2024, Theresa was also P.O.W.E.R.’s Women of the Month for April 2024. And, this past June, P.O.W.E.R. chose her to be featured on the iconic Times Square billboards, located in the heart of New York City. With approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, Times Square is one of the world’s most popular tourist attractions. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.
For more information, visit: www.tremmel-andersontrucking.com
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized ) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
