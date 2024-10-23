Carol Henning-Franczyk MSW, MBA Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. – Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Philadelphia, PA, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carol Henning-Franczyk of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the nonprofit field.
About Carol Henning-Franczyk MSW, MBA
Carol Henning-Franczyk is the vice president of the Broken Wings Literacy Center. The nonprofit organization, located in Philadelphia, serves the needs of children living in poverty-stricken environments and strives to enhance every child's opportunity to receive educational support services and mental health services.
Since the 1980’s, Henning-Franczyk’s has dedicated her career to improving the lives of children and families. She served at the Philadelphia Department of Human Services (DHS) as a supervisor of the city’s Family Preservation Program where she led the effort to secure the systemic resources needed to keep vulnerable families together. She also served as vice president of Northeast Family Preservation, in a pivotal role to promote family preservation in Pennsylvania, New York, and DC policy arenas. She continues to be a vigilant advocate for strong standards to ensure the quality of the social work field and is particularly dedicated to strengthening and honoring the contributions of clinical social workers nationwide.
In addition to advancing the family preservation movement, Henning-Franczyk’s helped to create the Domestic Violence Program at DHS. She also served as a group counselor for Rehab After Work and as a rape counselor and trainer for Women Organized Against Rape at Episcopal. She also worked as a psychotherapist at Dr. Robin Lowey & Associates, providing therapy to individuals, couples, and families.
Henning-Franczyk has served on the boards of several non-profits and has valued the opportunity to advance the field through her volunteer work. She served on the Pennsylvania Society for Clinical Social Work (PSCSW) Board from 2015-2020 where she was legislative chair, on the board from 2015 – 2017, and board member at large from 2017-2020. As legislative chair, she was tenacious in advocating for the passage of HB1415 and SB 1078 - bills targeted to strengthen policies for professional social workers. Henning-Franczyk’s was also PSCSW’s co-film discussion coordinator. Her goal was to present and discuss a film once a month. Henning-Franczyk is affiliated with other organizations such as the Philadelphia Theater Company; Quintessence Theater; NASW-PA-Southeast Division; and the American Diabetic Association.
Also active in Toastmasters, she is currently president of We the Speakers, and vice president of membership for Positively Charged. Henning-Franczyk was also area director for several corporate clubs and two community clubs and is currently district recognition chair for (2024-2025). She is also committee person of her ward/division (21-43) in Rosborough, the reading captain for the Northwest area of Philadelphia and is very active politically.
Henning-Franczyk’s received an MSW from the University of Pennsylvania, School of Social Research and Policy and studied under Dr. Harry Aponte and the Family Institute and remained active after graduating, serving on the steering committee for the Career Transitions Program and played a vital role in leading the University of Penn Alumni for several years in recruiting volunteers for the Penn Relays. She earned the title of Ambassador at the University of Penn School of Policy and Research for her work in mentoring students. She obtained an MBA from the University of Phoenix where she is vice president of alumni, received a Life Achievement Award, and was featured on the cover of The University of Phoenix Alumni magazine for April 2024. In addition to her Lifetime Achievement Award, Henning-Franczyk was also recognized as the Woman of the Month for June 2024.
When she has free time, Carol enjoys playing piano, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
For further information, contact www.brokenwingsliteracycenter.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
